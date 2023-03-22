Hilary Duff Says Her Gray Hair Is Getting 'Stronger' as She Shares Candid Selfie

Hilary Duff is "Coming Clean" about her natural hair.

In a new selfie shared to her Instagram Story Tuesday, the mom-of-three and actress got real about her graying roots.

"When that gray hair is stronger than the rest," the How I Met Your Father star, 35, captioned the snapshot, which shows her posing with a slightly alarmed wide-eyed expression.

Duff ended the statement with a rolling-eye emoji, indicating that she isn't too thrilled about the change in her locks.

Hilary Duff's Instagram Story
Hilary Duff/Instagram

In May, Duff got candid about beauty in a different way, by going nude for her Women's Health cover. The baring photo shoot was a symbol of the star's journey with her body image.

"I'm proud of my body," said Duff, who also battled with an eating disorder at 17. "I've gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through."

She also described the "respect" she has for her body, as well as everything it's done for her, which is a mindset she arrived at once she hit her thirties.

"It's taken me all of the places I need to go. It's helped me build a beautiful family. I feel like the older I get, the more confident I get in my own skin. And my body's been many different shapes and sizes and I'm really just fascinated by, one, being a woman. And two, all the changes that your body can go through throughout your lifetime."

Hilary Duff Vegamour Sale
People / Getty Images

Duff has also shared her hair switch-ups on social media before, previously debuting an aquamarine hairdo that was what beauty dreams are made of.

While pregnant with her third child, Mae James (who Duff welcomed with husband Matthew Koma in March 2021), the singer revealed, via a selfie shared to Instagram, that she dyed her famous golden tresses a bright blue.

"Well.... you guessed it. The minute I got home from New York I needed a change," she wrote alongside several photos and videos of her tinted wavy strands.

Yet, Duff disclaimed, the cool hue was not an indication of her soon-to-be newborn's gender.

"I swear this doesn't mean I'm having a boy... my mom thought I was trying to tell everyone something!" she added. "We still don't know who's occupying my apartment- but it's getting the eviction notice soon-ish."

That year, she also turned her blonde locks green again – by accident.

On Instagram, she explained the beauty mishap that occurred when she used the wrong hair product.

"So, I just took a bath. And I put a conditioner on my hair that I thought was for taking the brassiness out, like the purple [conditioner]. Turns out it was left over from when my hair was green. And now I've turned my hair green, again."

