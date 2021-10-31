Hilary Duff Reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Lizzie McGuire Movie-Themed Halloween Costumes

"Sing to me Paolo," Sophie Turner captioned a photo of herself and husband Joe Jonas as The Lizzie McGuire Movie characters Isabella (Hilary Duff) and Paolo (Yani Gellman)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have mastered the art of the couple's costume.

The pair served some major nostalgia in their costumes as The Lizzie McGuire Movie characters Paolo Valisari and Isabella Parigi, with their friend Olivia De Jonge as Lizzie. "Sing to me Paolo," Turner captioned a photo of their looks, referencing Isabella's most iconic line.

They even earned a stamp approval from Hilary Duff, who starred in the movie as the titular Lizzie McGuire, as well as her Italian pop star doppelgänger Isabella. "IM SCREAMING 😭😭😭," Duff, 34, commented on the photo.

Duff's breakout role came as the quirky teenager in Lizzie McGuire, which ran for two seasons from 2001 to 2004 on the Disney Channel. In the 2003 theatrically-released film, Lizzie goes on a class trip to Rome, where she's quickly mistaken for Isabella, whose estranged creative collaborator Paolo (Yani Gellman) convinces her to fill in for the AWOL musician during a big performance.

Duff was previously set to star in a Disney+ revival of the show, but she announced in December that the project was not moving forward, following behind-the-scenes creative differences that halted production after the first two episodes were already filmed.

Turner, 25, previously threw her hat in the ring for a role on the revival, adding that she was "obviously devastated" over the show being put on hold at the time.

"Is Miranda appearing in this season? Because I'm here. I'm available. I am your new Miranda," Turner said in an Instagram Story, referring to Lizzie's best friend (portrayed by Lalaine). "Lizzie McGuire people, please reach out to me."

After Disney first announced that Duff would be returning for the reboot at the D23 Expo in 2019, showrunner Terri Minsky, who created the original series, was fired in January 2020. Minsky reportedly wanted to make an "adult version" of the show, but Disney wanted to keep it kid-friendly.

"Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series."

Duff attempted to have the show moved to Hulu, where they could depict a more mature version of the now 30-year-old character, but she announced in December that the revival was no longer happening.