Hilary Duff's $2,190 Puffer Coat Is Already Sold Out, but We Found 7 Amazon Dupes for a Fraction of the Price

Hilary Duff is starting the new year as cozy as possible. On January 8, Daily Mail reported that the star was spotted in a stylish olive green puffer coat, strolling the streets of New York City. If you've been following her third pregnancy journey on social media, then you know the mom-to-be is all about being comfortable, so it's no surprise that she's rocking an oversize padded coat to keep warm. She even paired it with an oversize turtleneck sweater, leggings, and a wine red Gucci boot to create the ultimate cozy winter outfit.

First, the bad news: The coat is from luxury women's brand Mr & Mrs Italy, and is totally sold out in olive green (not to mention the fact that it cost a whopping $2,190). The good news? We found seven lookalikes on Amazon, starting at just $29.

You can still shop the original coat in black, but if you're inspired by Duff's color palette and want to save money, you've come to the right place. Our list of lookalikes has several options including the "Amazon coat" that went viral last year, and they've got hundreds (if not thousands) of five-star ratings to back them up.

The viral Oralay coat might not have the same fur hood as Duff's high-end pick, but it does have more than 5,700 perfect reviews and a fleece-lined hood to provide extra warmth. Plus, it's on sale right now for nearly $100 off. "I got the olive color and it looks more expensive than what I paid," one satisfied customer says. "It's the coldest day of the winter season today and I couldn't feel a thing."

If the hood is a deal breaker, consider the Epison parka puffer jacket instead. It has a faux fur-lined hood that replicates the original coat's style without the hefty price tag. "The quality is outstanding," one reviewer says. "I have had every expensive brand name winter coat, but never one that has kept me this warm. I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!"

If you're interested in recreating the star's look, keep scrolling to see seven stylish coats that look nearly identical, but cost way less than the original.

Buy It! Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, $149.99–$209.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Epison Thickened Parka Puffer Jacket, $104.68–$108.68; amazon.com

Buy It! BodiLove Quilted Puffer Short Coat, $28.90–$60.20; amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Puffer Coat, $51.25–$54.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Packable Puffer Coat, $49.99–$62.49; amazon.com

Buy It! Royal Matrix Quilted Puffer Coat, $44.99–$67.99; amazon.com

