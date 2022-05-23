Hilary Duff's Silk Button-Down Is an Elevated Way to Wear the Classic Shirt Celebs Always Return To
Button-up shirts are having a serious moment. The polished style has been a workwear wardrobe essential for decades, but over the past few months, celebrities have been showcasing just how versatile button-up shirts really are.
Katie Holmes has been spotted running errands in NYC in breezy linen button-ups, Jennifer Lopez wore an emerald green version while house hunting with Ben Affleck in California, and Meghan Markle sported a crisp white button-down while cheering on Prince Harry in a recent polo match. Clearly, the timeless take on office-attire-turned-streetwear knows no bounds.
And just last week, Hilary Duff, 34, hopped on the button-up shirt train herself — but she added an elevated twist. The How I Met Your Father actress wore a Lilysilk pinstripe button-up shirt in an Instagram story, and the glossy fabric took the trend to a sleeker level.
As proved by Duff's button-up shirt, silk immediately elevates any clothing item from basic to luxe. Plus, instead of following Drew Barrymore and Meghan Markle's lead by opting for bold blue and white stripes — the ultimate preppy pick — the Younger star went with a more understated pattern: brown pinstripes.
Buy It! Lilyysilk SOS Shirt in Brown Pinstripe, $185; lilysilk.com
The subtle pattern oozes effortless sophistication, and the shirt itself is Lilysilk's best-selling top. The brand is known for its high-quality, washable silk (goodbye, expensive dry cleaning bills!) and it has earned the approval of other celebs like Nina Dobrev, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lucy Hale, and Meghan Trainor.
But if you prefer more breathable fabrics like cotton or linen, there are plenty of button-up shirts similar to Duff's that are more sweat-resistant and affordable, like this $50 pink pick from Nordstrom.
You can pair pinstripe button-up shirts with wide-legged trousers and heels for the office and cargo pants or denim shorts and sneakers for daytime summer activities. It's rare to find a piece of clothing that's both office-appropriate and trendy, so take advantage of this closet chameleon and ride the button-up shirt wave while it's still going strong.
Below, shop seven pinstripe button-up shirts starting at just $24.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Button Down Poplin Shirt in Pink Stripe, $24.20; amazon.com
Buy It! Bellastory Women's Casual Button Up Shirt, $24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Topshop Stripe High Low Shirt, $33.60 (orig. $56); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Mango Women's Stripe Shirt, $49.99; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Abercrombie and Fitch Oversized Poplin Button Up Shirt, $70; abercrombie.com
Buy It! J.Crew Classic Cotton Poplin Shirt in Stripe, $79.50; jcrew.com
Buy It! Everlane the Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt in Grey/White, $80; everlane.com