Hilary Duff's Exact Leopard-Print Leggings Are 30% Off Right Now

Hilary Duff has always kept it super real when it comes to motherhood, marriage, and all things beauty. From overcoming her mom guilt to teasing her husband about their so-called “marriage trouble,” she’s a breath of fresh air for her fans and followers on social media. Not to mention, her impeccable sense of style continually provides us with outfit inspiration.

So it comes as no surprise that Duff (along with other inspiring women like Storm Reid and Aly Raisman) was tapped as a partner for the launch of the brand new Offline by Aerie. It’s full of stylish activewear and accessories meant for movement, comfort, and whatever life throws at you.

Offline by Aerie officially launched on June 27, and to help celebrate, Duff posted a series of pictures on Instagram wearing the Goals High Waisted Leggings in a fun leopard print and Big Moves T-shirt that reads “COFFEE CARBS CARDIO” on the pocket. In the post, Duff wrote about the difficulty of “carving time out for yourself” and the guilt that accompanies it when you’re a mom. “Be kind to yourself. Stretch. Write. Read. Dance. Walk. Shop. Watch. Do you and do it everyday. Ask for help. Oh and be cozy when you do,” she added.

Ranging from $6 to $65, Offline by Aerie has everything you need for working out, working from home, or simply lounging on the couch — it offers comfy matching sets, ultra-soft leggings, trendy bike shorts, and so much more. “The brand doesn’t believe in telling women how to define their ‘me’ time, or how to stay active. Offline was inspired to remind women to slow down. Take a minute for themselves,” an official press release states.

Scroll down to shop Hilary Duff and Storm Reid’s ultra-comfortable styles from Offline by Aerie and more on sale now.

