Hilary Duff Is the Latest Celeb to Wear This Spring-Ready KN95 Face Mask

You don't have to sacrifice style for safety when it comes to protective face masks, and one of Hollywood's favorite mask brands is proving it once again.

Maskc's disposable face masks practically took over the celeb street-style scene overnight. Chrissy Teigen, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jennifer Lopez, Irina Shayk, Lucy Hale, and Mandy Moore are all fans of the fashionable and effective coverings, but now, a new Maskc style is proving to be even more in demand: its Food and Drug Administration-approved KN95 face masks that just earned Hilary Duff's stamp of approval.

Duff shared a vaccine selfie on her Instagram stories last week. For the exciting occasion, the actress wore a loose-fitting gray tee with easy-to-roll-up sleeves, a forest green pencil skirt, and high-top-sneakers, accessorizing with stacked gold necklaces and a peach-colored KN95 face mask from Maskc's Earth Tones Variety Pack.

The celeb-loved KN95 masks, which have also been spotted on Rihanna, Elsa Hosk, Olivia Palermo, and Sophie Turner in recent weeks, use a super soft, hypoallergenic inner layer that won't irritate sensitive skin. Their five-ply construction means serious business; along with the gentle interior, each mask has a non-woven exterior and a three-layer center that blocks bacteria and filters particles. They also come with bendable nose wires for a snug fit and comfortable, stretchy ear loops that stay put.

If you plan to go out more this spring and summer, consider adding a friendly pop of color to your look with one of Maskc's KN95 masks. Shop them here before they sell out.

