Hilary Duff Is the Latest Celeb to Wear This Spring-Ready KN95 Face Mask
Rihanna, Sophie Turner, and Elsa Hosk are fans, too
You don't have to sacrifice style for safety when it comes to protective face masks, and one of Hollywood's favorite mask brands is proving it once again.
Maskc's disposable face masks practically took over the celeb street-style scene overnight. Chrissy Teigen, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jennifer Lopez, Irina Shayk, Lucy Hale, and Mandy Moore are all fans of the fashionable and effective coverings, but now, a new Maskc style is proving to be even more in demand: its Food and Drug Administration-approved KN95 face masks that just earned Hilary Duff's stamp of approval.
Duff shared a vaccine selfie on her Instagram stories last week. For the exciting occasion, the actress wore a loose-fitting gray tee with easy-to-roll-up sleeves, a forest green pencil skirt, and high-top-sneakers, accessorizing with stacked gold necklaces and a peach-colored KN95 face mask from Maskc's Earth Tones Variety Pack.
While disposable medical masks and cotton options certainly protect against the novel coronavirus, KN95 masks offer the highest level of protection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, because they filter at least 95 percent of airborne particles. KN95 masks are in the same realm as N95 masks — which the CDC still says to reserve for healthcare workers — so they offer the utmost protection. Plus, Maskc's stylish options come from Dongguan Pan American Electronics Co., Ltd., an FDA-approved KN95 manufacturer.
Buy It! Maskc Earth Tones Variety KN95 Face Mask 10 Pack, $36; shopmaskc.com
The celeb-loved KN95 masks, which have also been spotted on Rihanna, Elsa Hosk, Olivia Palermo, and Sophie Turner in recent weeks, use a super soft, hypoallergenic inner layer that won't irritate sensitive skin. Their five-ply construction means serious business; along with the gentle interior, each mask has a non-woven exterior and a three-layer center that blocks bacteria and filters particles. They also come with bendable nose wires for a snug fit and comfortable, stretchy ear loops that stay put.
Maskc first launched KN95 masks in February with a black 10-pack that promptly sold out, and most recently forayed into the colorful KN95 face mask world with a handful of variety packs — a spring pack, a blush pack, and an earth tones pack — that are proving to be just as in demand.
If you plan to go out more this spring and summer, consider adding a friendly pop of color to your look with one of Maskc's KN95 masks. Shop them here before they sell out.
Buy It! Maskc Almond KN95 Face Mask 10 Pack, $28 (orig. $36); shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Spring Hues Variety KN95 Face Mask 10 Pack, $36; shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Mask 10 Pack, $36; shopmaskc.com
