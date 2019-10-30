Hilary Duff Just Filmed the 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot in the Cutest Yellow Coat — and We Found 5 Dupes

Not only did Hilary Duff capture our hearts 18 years ago as Disney’s Lizzie McGuire character, but her transparency and realness about being a mom, wife, and Hollywood star continue to inspire us over and over again. Not to mention, she serves up some serious style inspo! From her ultra-comfy and (environmentally-friendly) Allbirds sneakers to her perfect-fitting pair of Levi’s jeans to her glamorous red carpet looks, Hilary Duff’s sartorial choices never seem to disappoint. The same can be said for her most recent look, which she took to Instagram to show off.

While filming her first day of the forthcoming (and highly-anticipated!) Lizzie McGuire reboot in New York City, Hilary showed off her character’s adorable first look — and fans can’t get enough (us included). But besides her glowing smile and seriously cute matching skirt and vest set, we couldn’t help but notice her trendy bright yellow coat. The pop of color and ankle-length silhouette stood out (in the best way) and immediately made us want to rock a Lizzie McGuire-inspired yellow coat, too. So for fans of both Lizzie and Hilary’s look, we went ahead and found five vibrant and stylish yellow coats to shop now and get her look for fall — and they start at just $37.

Although there’s no official premiere date for the Lizzie McGuire reboot on Disney+ just yet, you can shop these fall-ready outerwear pieces and channel your inner Lizzie while you wait for her next chapter begin.

Image zoom

Buy It! Jenkoon Winter Outdoor Double Breasted Cotton Blend Pea Coat Jacket, $36.98 – $45.98; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Calvin Klein Mid-Length Single Breasted Wool Coat, $125.65 – $127.04; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Topshop Carly Coat, $125; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Tahari Notch Collar Long Sleeve Coat, $119.97 (orig. $340); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Kenneth Cole Long Wool Blend Jacket, $228; nordstrom.com