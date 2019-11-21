Hilary Duff Just Wore the Coolest Denim Booties on the Lizzie McGuire Set — so We Found a $33 Dupe on Amazon

Image zoom Hilary Duff/Instagram

Hilary Duff has been giving fans an inside look into the Lizzie McGuire reboot almost nonstop, sharing behind-the-scenes snaps on set via her personal Instagram account. And though news of Gordo’s return may have been on everyone’s lips when her latest post debuted on Wednesday, it’s Hilary’s shoes that really set the sartorial world ablaze.

Posing in front of the trailer with best friend Gordo by her side, Hilary (or, rather, 30-something-year-old Lizzie), looks as fashionable as ever — and her latest look is actually very reminiscent of her 2000s days: quirky, fun, and a bit edgy.

In the photo, Hilary is wearing a green Marques’ Almeida long-sleeve tie-dye top — a big print trend right now — and distressed, light-wash jeans from Levi’s that she accessorized with a chain belt. Take a glance at her shoes of choice, and you might be shocked (or maybe you won’t be) to see that she’s not wearing her signature platform slides, but rather a pair of denim ankle boots that are just as cool and probably a bit more practical for the wintertime.

Though the actor didn’t call out the exact designer of the denim boots, we were so obsessed with them that we scoured the internet and found an affordable dupe on Amazon that costs only $33. Just like Hilary’s, they feature a sleek silhouette, a pointed-toe front, and sensible mid-height heel. Better yet, they’re available in three different washes, including a light blue, a black, and a dark blue (the latter of which is most similar to Hilary’s). They just might inspire you to set aside your trusty black boots for good — or at least for a day.

Buy It! Snidel Denim Ankle Boots, $16.99–$32.99 (orig. $60); amazon.com