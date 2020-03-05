Hilary Duff, Kelly Ripa, and Emma Roberts All Shop This Brand for Non-Basic Leggings

Image zoom Mega; Mega; Splash; Splash

Celebrities may love their designer goods, but they also seem to love their casual basics that us regular folks can get in on, too. Lucy Hale and Emma Roberts shop low-key brands like Splendid when they’re running errands, and when they’re actually running (or, well, doing any sort of strenuous physical activity), they seem to agree that a pair of Ultracor leggings is the best way to go.

Hale and Roberts aren’t the only ones in Hollywood who get their sweat on in Ultracor. Kelly Ripa is also a fan of the brand’s comfy bottoms, but perhaps the biggest devotee is Hilary Duff. Duff, who’s regularly seen donning Ultracor en route to the gym, owns a pair of the brand’s star-speckled velvet gradient leggings that she’s already worn twice (which is a lot, considering the amount of pricey workout wares she likely has access to).

RELATED: Hilary Duff, Jennifer Lopez, and Alessandra Ambrosio Are All Wearing This Comfy Workout Staple

A large part of Ultracor’s appeal is its selection of unique, non-basic leggings. Sure, we love a classic black pair that goes with everything, but sometimes, spicing up your activewear wardrobe is the easiest way to reignite that motivation to hit the gym and meet your step count goal for the day.

Take a look at each pair of Ultracor leggings, and you’ll see there’s at least one detail that sets them apart from the others, whether that’s a dreamy star print, a cool croc-effect panel, or another abstract pattern you don’t normally see in workout clothes. Some options (we’re looking at yours, Ripa) are even covered in Swarovski crystals. Now those are what you would call fancy pants.

But it’s not only the aesthetically pleasing look that appeals to Hollywood’s most active stars. Ultracor leggings fuse luxury, fashion, shapewear, and performance in one; they’re crafted from the brand’s signature performance-ready fabric that’s made to sculpt and enhance your figure, per Ultracor’s website.

So if you want to get a head start on your spring fitness goals, we suggest scooping up a pair (or two) of Ultracor’s celeb-approved leggings. If they don’t motivate you to hit the gym (to show off your cute workout ‘fit, obviously) we don’t know what will.

Image zoom

Buy It! Ultracor Ultra High Lux Knockout Leggings, $198; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ultracor Ultra High Python KO Leggings, $198; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ultracor Ultra High Hexacor Leggings, $178.20; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ultracor Ultra High Serendipity Leggings, $198; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ultracor Ultra High Crocodile Leggings, $198; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ultracor Ultra High Python Leggings, $198; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ultracor Alluvium Ultra High Leggings, $188; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.