Hilary Duff Says She'll Save Her Jenny Packham Wedding Dress for Daughter Banks: 'It's a Dream Dress!'

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma tied the knot one month ago, and the Lizzie McGuire star is reminiscing on her dreamy wedding dress design.

“It’s getting cleaned right now,” Duff, 32, tells PEOPLE. “It was very dirty by the end of the night!”

The two wed in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on Dec. 21. Koma, a singer/songwriter, wore a traditional tuxedo with bow tie, while Duff wore a custom strong-shouldered Jenny Packham wedding gown featuring cape sleeves with slits in the arm that she says “felt so like me.”

“Jenny Packham made me my dream dress,” she adds.

Image zoom Harper Smith

“It was such a shame to take it off, like I’m never going to wear this again,” says Duff. “I guess I’ll leave it in a box and see if Banks ever wants to wear it. I don’t know! But it’s so pretty.”

Banks Violet is Duff and Koma’s 15-month-old daughter, who also had a special outfit for the big day: a little white gown featuring an empire waist, a pink velvet ribbon and an oversized bow on the back.

For more from Hilary Duff, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

Image zoom Vogue

RELATED: From Multiple Breakups to Getting Married: A Timeline of Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s Romance

There was also a sweet sentiment from Banks and Duff’s son Luca Cruz, 7, (whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie) incorporated into her custom detailing: both children’s initials were stitched inside her dress.

Image zoom Vogue

RELATED: Hilary Duff Opens Up About Her Wedding and ‘Coolest’ South African Honeymoon: ‘We Had So Much Fun’

After the wedding, the newlyweds jetted off to a romantic honeymoon in South Africa.

Image zoom Hilary Duff/instagram

“We did the coolest things,” says Duff. “We both had never been on safari and it was what everyone says it is. There are no words. We saw the big five (rhino, lion, tiger, elephant, buffalo) within the first two days! I felt so lucky.”

Though Duff jokes that kids, “bring you down to earth.”

“I came home and I was trying to explain to Luca everything we saw and he was like, ‘But did you see an iguana?’ “