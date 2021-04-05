The Younger star welcomed her daughter Mae James Bair on March 24

Hilary Duff Goes from Blue to Blonde Days After Giving Birth to Baby Girl: ‘Normal Hair Parents’

Hilary Duff has said goodbye to her blue hair!

The Younger star, 33, shared photos on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, showing off the process as she went from blue to blonde — just days after giving birth to her newborn daughter Mae James Bair.

In the first picture, Duff takes a selfie with her blue locks for the last time, writing, "It's been fun," with a peace sign graphic next to it.

"Just saying a quick prayer to the color gods..." she wrote in the next slide, with her hair stylists posing with their palms together in the background.

She shared another slide with foils in her hair as her colorist applied the bleach. "Makin things happen," she wrote.

On Sunday, the mom of three shared a sweet selfie with her husband Matthew Koma, with her locks back to blonde.

"Normal hair parents," she wrote on the photo.

Duff and Koma welcomed Mae on March 24. The baby girl joins big sister Banks Violet, 2, and brother Luca Cruz, 9.

Also on Sunday, Duff shared a photo of the three kids for Easter. Mae matched her sister Banks in Easter-themed pajamas, while her big brother Luca held her for a family photo sweeter than a chocolate bunny.

Duff subtly announced the arrival of her third child on Friday by posting a picture of Banks sitting in a bathtub with the caption: "I'm a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!"

The actress later shared more details about Mae alongside a family photo taken shortly after the baby's birth. The shot appeared to show Duff at home in a tub surrounded by Koma, 33, and her children.

"Mae James Bair - We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21," Duff captioned the shot.