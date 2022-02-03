Hilary Duff Wears These Ultra Comfy Sneakers So Much, We've Officially Lost Count
Is your leggings outfit feeling a bit bland? Then we suggest looking at one of Hilary Duff's errand-running looks that proves jazzing up a simple black pair is as easy as one, two, accessories!
The "How I Met Your Father" actress was photographed walking around Los Angeles, smiling, glowing, and wearing two accessories we can't stop thinking about. First up is her straw visor from Helen Kaminski, a designer who makes hats so good, even the hat averse would wear one of her styles. Visors may have a bad rap, but once you take a look at Duff's, you might reconsider. Plus, her straw topper instantly makes a simple all-black outfit feel more exciting while also providing much needed sun protection.
But the real star of the outfit is Duff's sneaker of choice. We know that nothing beats a good pair of kicks, but every so often, we need a little reminder of this. Thankfully, Duff provided said reminder when she slipped into her favorite Allbirds Wool Runners and walked around Los Angeles simply glowing with joy. She wears kicks so much, we have officially lost count.
Buy It! Allbirds Wool Runners in Natural Grey, $98; allbirds.com
This isn't the first time Duff wore her trusty Allbirds, and it certainly won't be the last either. In fact, we've officially lost count, because she's slipped into them so many times, and that's because these sneakers are designed to last. They have a soft, durable wool upper that's ideal for all climates, warm or cool, and levels of activities, like running errands, walking the dog, traveling, or walking around the block with friends. Plus, they're machine washable, which means you can get rid of stink with a quick rinse (versus buying a fresh pair).
They're also extremely comfortable. The wool upper definitely has something to do with that, but these celeb-loved sneakers also have a bouncy, supportive sugarcane midsole and a cushioned, odor-repelling insole that keep feet happy and supported. It's no wonder Hollywood moms like Kate Hudson, Blake Lively, Mila Kunis, and Jennifer Garner rely on their Allbirds sneakers to carry them through a busy day.
Not to mention, the Wool Runners are also a favorite of nurses, teachers, and retail workers (aka, jobs that require lots of standing and running around). If that's not enough to convince you that these sneakers are top-tier, then an IRL wear test certainly will. At $98 a pop, you don't have a lot to lose but a whole lot to gain when buying these kicks.
Shop the Hollywood-loved shoes below.
Buy It! Allbirds Wool Runners in True Black, $98; allbirds.com
Buy It! Allbirds Wool Runners in Dapple Grey, $98; allbirds.com
- Hilary Duff Wears These Ultra Comfy Sneakers So Much, We've Officially Lost Count
- Shoppers Call These Cooling Bamboo Sheets 'Silky, Soft, and Comfortable' — and Amazon Just Put Them on Sale
- This 'Genius' Sink Topper Instantly Increases Counter Space in Small Bathrooms — and It's Under $30
- Paulina Porizkova Has Been Wearing These Sweatpants That Look Like Jeans for Nearly a Decade