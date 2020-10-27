Hilary Duff Just Wore the Comfy Boots Celebrities Have Worn for Years

Hilary Duff isn’t a regular mom, she’s a cool mom. From her chic Samsung TV that can be disguised as artwork to her love of sustainable swimwear, it’s clear that this Hollywood star is on her fashion A-game — and the same can be said for her stylish footwear.
Just recently, Duff was spotted on the set of her hit TV show, Younger, in New York City wearing what we can only describe as a perfect fall ensemble: a crimson boilersuit, a gingham-print face mask, a cozy scarf, and (our favorite part) a pair of Dr. Martens Jadon Boots. Duff’s platform lace-up boots are not only comfy, cute, and majorly on trend, but they’re also loved by practically every celeb. From stylish moms like Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk to trendsetters like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, these classic lug sole boots are a staple for A-listers.
What’s even cooler is that you can score Duff’s exact combat boots for yourself from Zappos and Amazon for $180. Made with a smooth leather upper, cushioned insole, and slip-resistant platform rubber outsole, the boots are durable, versatile, and comfortable. Dr. Martens Jadon boots are bound to become your new go-tos thanks to their timeless and stylish design.
Whether you plan to style the combat boots with a trendy jumpsuit like Duff’s, a cozy knit dress, or your favorite pair of jeans, you can’t go wrong. Shop them below.
Buy It! Dr. Martens Jadon 8-Eye Boots, $179.95; zappos.com
Buy It! Dr. Martens Jadon 8-Eye Boots, $179.95; amazon.com
