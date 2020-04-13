Hilary Duff Debuts New Blue Bob Hairdo Over Easter Weekend — and Her Husband Is Behind the Look!

Image zoom Hilary Duff/ Instagram

Hilary Duff is rocking a new ‘do!

Over the weekend, the actress and mother of two decided to switch things up and colored her natural blonde locks an aquamarine blue.

On Sunday, She shared a silly selfie debuting her new hair on Instagram, and captioned the snap with a simple, “🤷🏼‍♀️yea.”

Later that evening, Duff showed off her hair once again while giving her 17-month-old daughter Banks Violet a bedtime bath.

During the nightly routine, the Lizzie McGuire star revealed she would be joining her husband, musician Matthew Koma, as he gave an Instagram Live performance for his followers.

While joining Koma for a song, he revealed that he was behind Duff’s new blue hair. “I also dyed her hair. I do a lot of stuff around the house,” Koma said on Instagram Live.

The couple then went on to perform “Never Let You Go” by Third Eye Blind, a song that they said they bonded over on one of their first dates together.

“When we first met we both talked about the fact that we like the very first Third Eye Blind record,” Koma said.

“Also, Third Eye Blind has all the bops,” Duff added as they broke out into song together.

Duff and Koma — who tied the knot in December — have been social distancing together with their daughter and Duff’s 8-year-old son Luca Cruz, from her first marriage to ex Mike Comrie.

Last week, the Younger star gave her fans a playful look into their relationship when she joked on her Instagram Story that the best way to deal with a spousal dispute is to hide their belongings.

“Guys, whenever you’re mad at your man, [but] these quarters are too tight to fight, just do little things like hide his phone in the couch,” Duff said in a short clip as she stuffed her husband’s phone into their couch cushions.

“Really deep down in there,” she added.

Duff said in a later slide that “even tho I hid his phone today, I still like him,” sharing a photo of the couple snuggling up together.

Koma also dedicated a sweet post to Duff on Saturday, revealing that though the quarantine can sometimes be a strain, they are making the best of it.

“Driving each other minimally crazy and had an amazing date night dinner at Le Living Room last night,” Koma shared alongside a throwback selfie of the pair.

His heartfelt post came as a surprise to Duff, who responded in the comments, “Awwwww I woke up to a love dedication ❤️❤️.”