Hilary Duff and Bella Hadid Just Convinced Us We Need a Faux Leather Blazer for Spring
Gone are the days when blazers were reserved for professors and politicians. While some tweed and plaid picks might still be better suited for serious occasions (despite supermodels often wearing them over crop tops), one material totally transforms the tailored jacket into a statement-maker: leather.
Leather blazers effortlessly combine polish and edge, which is easier said than done. The versatile jackets got their start when It girls like Gwyenth Paltrow and Cindy Crawford wore them on repeat back in the '90s. Now, today's It girls (including Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber) are bringing leather blazers back with a bang. Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratatjkowski have all given the sleek outerwear their seal of approval, and this week, two more A-listers — Hilary Duff and Bella Hadid — were spotted putting their own spins on the look.
On February 22, the How I Met Your Father star posted two photos to Instagram wearing a sexy outfit that consisted of a hot pink mini skirt, a white T-shirt, and a black leather blazer casually slung over her shoulders.
Hadid, on the other hand, kept things cohesive by styling her black leather blazer with a T-shirt, jeans, and combat boots in all black. The only pop of color was a yellow sweater that the supermodel tied around her neck like a scarf.
As these two recent sightings confirm, the ways you can style a black leather blazer are endless: Plain T-shirts, mesh turtlenecks, and even cropped tanks are all fair game when it comes to tops to wear underneath. Bottom options include jeans, skirts, leggings, and biker shorts. Or, you can keep it simple by opting for a mini dress as your sole base layer. Depending on what you choose to pair a leather blazer with, it can easily be dressed up or down, making it a versatile item to add to your closet — especially in the spring when layering is key.
While it's unclear where Duff and Hadid's black leather blazers are from, we found four lookalikes to their timeless pieces from Nordstrom, Zara, and Amazon. Prices start at just $38, and one of Amazon's top choices for a leather shacket is over 20 percent off right now.
Snag your own faux leather blazer á la Hilary Duff and Bella Hadid below.
Buy It! BHMAWSRT Faux Leather Jacket, $37.99; amazon.com
Buy It! FernGirl Faux Leather Blazer Coat, $50.99 (orig. $65.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Zara Faux Leather Blazer, $89.90; zara.com
Buy It! Topshop Double Breasted Faux Leather Blazer, $104; nordstrom.com
- Hilary Duff and Bella Hadid Just Convinced Us We Need a Faux Leather Blazer for Spring
- The Ultra-Comfy Sneaker That Once Had a Thousands-Long Waitlist Quietly Dropped Pretty New Colors for Spring
- Deal Alert! This Robot Vacuum Is at Its Cheapest Price Ever on Amazon Thanks to a Double Discount
- Oprah's Given These Black-Owned Brands Her Stamp of Approval, and They're All Available on Amazon