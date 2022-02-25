Hilary Duff and Bella Hadid Just Convinced Us We Need a Faux Leather Blazer for Spring

As these two recent sightings confirm, the ways you can style a black leather blazer are endless: Plain T-shirts, mesh turtlenecks, and even cropped tanks are all fair game when it comes to tops to wear underneath. Bottom options include jeans, skirts, leggings, and biker shorts. Or, you can keep it simple by opting for a mini dress as your sole base layer. Depending on what you choose to pair a leather blazer with, it can easily be dressed up or down, making it a versatile item to add to your closet — especially in the spring when layering is key.