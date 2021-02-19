Hilary Duff Can’t Stop Using This Underrated (but Extremely Practical) Accessory That You Can Buy on Amazon

Accessories serve an important purpose. Sure, they can dress up an outfit, but they typically also offer a functional use: A belt ensures your jeans fit just right, a cashmere shawl keeps your warm when it's cold out, and a crossbody bag holds all your essentials in a hands-free way. But just when we thought we had all the necessary accessories, Hilary Duff proved us wrong by introducing us to an underrated, highly practical piece that we can't wait to add to our collections: the splash-proof pouch.
Duff has been busy filming Younger in New York City, and while her on-set style has been nothing short of amazing, it's the looks she's serving off camera that have particularly caught our attention. Comfy Uggs? Yes, please. Warm Canada Goose puffer? You bet. An orchid-print pouch that she literally carries with her everywhere? To say we were intrigued is an understatement.
What is this pouch, and why are Duff and it seemingly attached at the hip (err, hand)? Aftera bit of digging, we discovered the accessory in question is from Aloha Collection, an accessory brand specializing in travel bags that can be used for more than just travel, as Duff so effortlessly proves. In fact, the brand lists 15 different uses for which the pouch will come in handy, like storing spill-prone toiletries, organizing tech items, holding a wet swimsuit after a day at the beach, storing dirty laundry while you travel, and keeping your essentials dry on a rainy day.
The no-frills pouches are splash-proof, easy to clean, and lightweight, three seemingly simple features that make all the difference when it comes to a use-everywhere pouch. Of course, the fact that they're available in a slew of mood-boosting tropical prints is a cherry on top of an already great accessory find.
Amazon shoppers, much like Duff, seem to be blown away by the sheer number of uses for the bags — and some love the Aloha pouches so much, they're building an impressive collection of them.
"I have four large bags and three small bags. Love the durability and design and the lightweight, water-resistant fabrics," wrote one Amazon shopper, while another said they've already purchased five and will be buying more.
"Can be used for just about anything," read another review. "I use it for makeup and junk and keep it in my purse. I have a beach bag made from the same material. I like the feel and the thinness of it."
This versatile pouch is bound to be your new do-it-all best friend, and once you try it out, you'll never be able to put it down (at least that's the idea we're getting from Duff and Amazon shoppers alike). Shop your favorite style today.
