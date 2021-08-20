Hilary Duff Just Wore the Supremely Comfy Sneakers Hollywood Moms Love

As you head out on your summer adventures, you probably know you need a pair off really comfy walking shoes. Long gone are the days when you trek miles in flimsy flip-flops; instead, sensible shoes have taken over, and there's one comfy shoe argument that all Hollywood moms are in fierce agreement over: Allbirds sneakers are the shoes to wear if you want to walk around town (or run after your kids) without risking foot pain at the end of the day.