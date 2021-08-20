Hilary Duff Just Wore the Supremely Comfy Sneakers Hollywood Moms Love
As you head out on your summer adventures, you probably know you need a pair off really comfy walking shoes. Long gone are the days when you trek miles in flimsy flip-flops; instead, sensible shoes have taken over, and there's one comfy shoe argument that all Hollywood moms are in fierce agreement over: Allbirds sneakers are the shoes to wear if you want to walk around town (or run after your kids) without risking foot pain at the end of the day.
We were recently reminded of the brand's popularity with Hollywood moms when Hilary Duff, one avid Allbirds fan, stepped out in the brand's beloved Wool Runner that has over 1,000 five-star reviews and averages a 4.8-star rating. Those numbers might already be enough to convince you that the $95 kicks are worth adding to your cart. If you need more convincing, let's look at how good Duff looks in them, and how much shoppers are raving about them.
Duff wore her Wool Runners for what looked like an afternoon workout. She styled them with a blue Gymshark set (her exact leggings and sports bra are both still available) and the pretty KN95 Maskc face mask that's also taking over Hollywood. It's an easy look to copy, and it's not just one to wear while working out. Running errands around the town calls for a similar ensemble, and you can trust that your Allbirds will take you anywhere effortlessly.
Buy It! Allbirds Wool Runners, $95; allbirds.com
The Duff-approved Wool Runners are made from a super soft, moisture-wicking, ethically produced merino wool. They also have a sugarcane midsole that's perfectly bouncy for a little pep in your step, a moisture-wicking insole for added cushioning, and laces made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic. Oh, and they're machine washable!
"No breaking is necessary. Comfortable the first time I wore them and every time since!" wrote one shopper. Plenty of nurses have also praised these sneakers, writing things like, "As a nurse who spends most of her 12 hour shifts on her feet — these shoes are amazing!"
And if you've long struggled to find a good pair of sneakers for wide feet, heed the advice of one reviewer and grab these Wool Runners, stat. "I have wide feet so I usually have an awful time finding shoes," they wrote. "The material on these shoes is soft and flexible, my feet aren't sore after wearing them, they have immediately become my new go-to shoe."
The Duff-loved Allbirds Wool Runner costs $95, which you can shop in various colors right now. Other Hollywood-approved options include the classic Tree Runner as well as the Tree Dasher that are sure to be just as comfy. Shop them below.
Buy It! Allbirds Tree Runner, $95; allbirds.com
Buy It! Allbirds Tree Dasher, $125; allbirds.com
- These Face Masks Are So Comfortable That Teachers and Essential Workers Wear Them All Day
- Hilary Duff Just Wore the Supremely Comfy Sneakers Hollywood Moms Love
- After a 'Rough Time,' Tan France Says These Baby Products Finally Helped His Son Get to Sleep
- Meet the 'Perfect' Cardigan That Shoppers Wear in Every Season