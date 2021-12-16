The Cozy Cropped Pullover Hilary Duff Just Wore Is on Sale for $36 on Amazon
Choosing an airport outfit is almost as important as deciding what to pack for your trip — so we're always looking to celebrities for inspiration. Cue Hilary Duff who recently snapped a plane selfie with her husband Matthew Koma and shared it on Instagram.
For her day of traveling, she opted for the ultimate cozy-meets-cute ensemble. Duff wore a camel-colored pullover with what we can only speculate is something comfortable on the bottom (maybe leggings or joggers?) and accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings and a sparkly bird necklace. Our hearts nearly skipped a beat when we discovered that her cropped sweatshirt is surprisingly affordable and available on Amazon.
It's from the brand Cupshe, which you may recognize for its viral flattering swimwear that's loved by influencers and moms alike. The brand also offers an assortment of trendy and affordable loungewear and dresses. Duff's Cupshe sweatshirt features a trendy collar with a half button-front opening and elastic at the wrists and waistband to keep cold air out. According to the product description, it has a "teddy-bear-textured feel," which we can only imagine is amazing to throw on for a long day of traveling.
Her pullover normally costs $53, but right now, you can snag it for 32 percent off by clicking the coupon box below the original price. The discount will be added to your Amazon cart and automatically applied at checkout.
Buy It! Cupshe Long-Sleeve Sweatshirt Half Placket Pullover, $36.03 with coupon (orig. $52.99); amazon.com
While it has yet to rack up any reviews, Duff's stamp of approval is all we need to add the cozy style to our carts. If you intend to wear it while traveling for the holidays, it may not make it to your door in time since it's currently slated to arrive after Christmas. But if you want to replicate Duff's airplane outfit, we rounded up a few similar options, including this fleece half-zip pullover and this cropped corduroy zip-up jacket that are both going for as little as $16.
Keep scrolling to get Duff's airport look before your next flight!
Buy It! Zaful Half-Zip Plain Faux Fur Sweatshirt, $15.99-$39.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Verdusa Long-Sleeve Drop-Shoulder Crop Hoodie Sweatshirt, $23.99-$26.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Zaful Zip-Up Corduroy Jacket, $15.99-$34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Angashion V-Neck Button-Down Cable Knit Sweater, $19.99-$37.98; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Cozy Cropped Pullover Hilary Duff Just Wore Is on Sale for $36 on Amazon
- This Oprah-Loved Insulated Water Bottle for Pets Holds Treats, Too — and It's on Sale
- Get an Echo Dot for Just 99 Cents When You Subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited Right Now
- Shoppers Say This Heating Pad Is a 'Warm Slice of Heaven' for Older Pets, and It's Just $48 on Amazon