Oops! Hilary Duff Accidentally Dyed Her Hair Green While Taking a Bath

The Lizzie McGuire alum confessed the hair blunder — and revealed the result — on her Instagram Story

Even Hilary Duff makes beauty mistakes!

The Younger star, 33, admitted she accidentally turned her hair green while taking a bath on Wednesday and opened up about the mishap in an Instagram Story video.

"So, I just took a bath. And I put a conditioner on my hair that I thought was for taking the brassiness out, like the purple [conditioner]. Turns out it was left over from when my hair was green. And now I've turned my hair green, again," Duff said in her Instagram Story post, as she revealed the slight green tint throughout her strands.

Duff's co-star Molly Bernard poked fun at her friend's new 'do, but the Lizzie McGuire alum knows her hair has seen better days.

Hilary Duff Credit: Hilary Duff/Instagram

"I mean, it's not perfect," she told Bernard, 33. "Let's be honest, I swim every day with my kids."

"Well.... you guessed it. The minute I got home from New York I needed a change, and I swear this doesn't mean I'm having a boy... my mom thought I was trying to tell everyone something!" Duff wrote alongside a carousel of photos and videos of her blue locks. "We still don't know who's occupying my apartment- but it's getting the eviction notice soon-ish 😛."

The mom of three went back to blonde in April just days after giving birth to her newborn daughter Mae James Bair.

"It's been fun," she wrote above a peace sign graphic in one photo.

hilary duff Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

In another photo, Duff shared an image of herself with foils in her hair as her colorist applied the bleach. In a third image, she and her stylists are seen praying in a mirror selfie taken by the actress.

Hilary Duff Credit: Hilary Duff/instagram

"Just saying a quick prayer to the color gods..." she captioned the slide.

After returning to blonde, Duff posted an adorable selfie with her husband Matthew Koma, 34. "Normal hair parents," she wrote on the photo.

hilary duff Credit: hilary duff/instagram