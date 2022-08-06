Hilary Duff Proved That a Cropped Sweatshirt Is All You Need to Make Summer's Go-To Outfit Ready for Fall

It's no secret that dresses and sneakers have become summer's unofficial uniform, as proven by celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Emily Ratajkowski. But Hilary Duff has a genius style hack that will have you wearing the combo into the next season, too.

Earlier this week, the How I Met Your Father star, 34, was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a navy blue satin midi dress with Reebok sneakers. Her trick? She simply added a gray cropped crewneck sweatshirt from Alo Yoga, making her outfit a little more casual and wearable as the weather cools down.

BACKGRID

Duff also reminded us that a satin midi dress and cropped sweatshirt are two wardrobe staples we should own, especially since you can wear them together or separately, and for most of the year given the temperature. While you've likely got a few sweatshirts stashed in your closet, you may not have a cropped version, but you'll definitely want one. The shorter silhouette looks a little less frumpy, making it a better choice to wear over dresses and with skirts.

As for satin dresses, not only are they lightweight and breezy, but they're also extremely flattering on many body types thanks to their tailored fit that's not too tight. They've been all the rage recently, getting love from social media users and celebrities alike. If you recall, a certain bubblegum pink Zara dress blew up on TikTok and Hailey Bieber turned heads wearing a $2,500 Gucci version back in March.

The silky slips are versatile in that they can be dressed up with strappy heels and clutches for weddings and other fancy occasions, but they can be made casual by simply styling with a sweatshirt and sneakers, as Duff has proven.

Feeling inspired by her recipe for a summer-to-fall 'fit? We rounded up a few similar budget-friendly styles so you can easily replicate it, like this silky slip dress from Quince that is 100 percent hand-washable, and this $50 midi from Amazon that has side slits to provide extra airflow and comes in 21 other pretty colors. For the added layer, there's this $23 cropped sweatshirt that has over 3,200 five-star ratings or you can snag her exact Alo Yoga sweatshirt for $84 (all sizes are in stock at the time of writing).

Whether it's for cool summer evenings or upcoming crisp autumn days, scroll down to shop similar satin dresses and sweatshirts to replicate Duff's ensemble for both seasons.

Get the Look:

Quince

Buy It! Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress, $79.90 (orig. $228); onequince.com

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $49.90; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Moueey Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress, $17.99–$29.29; amazon.com

ALO

Buy It! Alo Yoga Devotion Crew Neck Pullover, $84; aloyoga.com

Amazon

Buy It! SweatyRocks Raw Hem Crop Sweatshirt, $22.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bestisun Long-Sleeve Cropped Sweatshirt, $18.38 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.