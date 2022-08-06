People.com Lifestyle Style Hilary Duff Proved That a Cropped Sweatshirt Is All You Need to Make Summer's Go-To Outfit Ready for Fall Shop similar styles starting at $18 By Alex Warner Alex Warner Instagram Website Alex Warner is the senior celebrity and entertainment writer and strategist for People.com with over 5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of shopping-focused topics, such as how to get celebrity looks for less, the best deals and sales online, products trending on social media, and new brand launches. She also dives deep into data reports to strategize future content opportunities.Alex's writing spans across multiple verticals including fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle and she has covered celebrity news, awards shows, and live events such as the royal wedding. She has also interviewed celebrities including Anna Faris, Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Hudgens, and Rita Ora.Alex lived in New York for 3 years and now resides on the sunny West Coast with her husband and Golden Retriever. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 6, 2022 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty It's no secret that dresses and sneakers have become summer's unofficial uniform, as proven by celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Emily Ratajkowski. But Hilary Duff has a genius style hack that will have you wearing the combo into the next season, too. Earlier this week, the How I Met Your Father star, 34, was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a navy blue satin midi dress with Reebok sneakers. Her trick? She simply added a gray cropped crewneck sweatshirt from Alo Yoga, making her outfit a little more casual and wearable as the weather cools down. BACKGRID Duff also reminded us that a satin midi dress and cropped sweatshirt are two wardrobe staples we should own, especially since you can wear them together or separately, and for most of the year given the temperature. While you've likely got a few sweatshirts stashed in your closet, you may not have a cropped version, but you'll definitely want one. The shorter silhouette looks a little less frumpy, making it a better choice to wear over dresses and with skirts. As for satin dresses, not only are they lightweight and breezy, but they're also extremely flattering on many body types thanks to their tailored fit that's not too tight. They've been all the rage recently, getting love from social media users and celebrities alike. If you recall, a certain bubblegum pink Zara dress blew up on TikTok and Hailey Bieber turned heads wearing a $2,500 Gucci version back in March. No Apron? No Problem — Jennifer Garner Bakes in Floral Maxis, and So Should You The silky slips are versatile in that they can be dressed up with strappy heels and clutches for weddings and other fancy occasions, but they can be made casual by simply styling with a sweatshirt and sneakers, as Duff has proven. Feeling inspired by her recipe for a summer-to-fall 'fit? We rounded up a few similar budget-friendly styles so you can easily replicate it, like this silky slip dress from Quince that is 100 percent hand-washable, and this $50 midi from Amazon that has side slits to provide extra airflow and comes in 21 other pretty colors. For the added layer, there's this $23 cropped sweatshirt that has over 3,200 five-star ratings or you can snag her exact Alo Yoga sweatshirt for $84 (all sizes are in stock at the time of writing). Whether it's for cool summer evenings or upcoming crisp autumn days, scroll down to shop similar satin dresses and sweatshirts to replicate Duff's ensemble for both seasons. Get the Look: Quince Buy It! Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress, $79.90 (orig. $228); onequince.com Amazon Buy It! The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $49.90; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Moueey Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress, $17.99–$29.29; amazon.com ALO Buy It! Alo Yoga Devotion Crew Neck Pullover, $84; aloyoga.com Amazon Buy It! SweatyRocks Raw Hem Crop Sweatshirt, $22.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bestisun Long-Sleeve Cropped Sweatshirt, $18.38 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.