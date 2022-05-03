Hilary Duff's Simple and Comfy Outfit Has Y2K Written All Over It
Photo Credit: Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID
There are few things we love more than a simple outfit, and Hilary Duff just served up a version that turns back the clock by two decades.
The actress, photographed getting gas in Sherman Oaks, California on April 28, made a mundane errand look incredibly stylish — in fact, her low-key look could've been plucked straight from a Y2K fashion spread. It included two simple pieces that you might have in your closet already, and if you don't, scoop them up ASAP and start exploring the multitude of ways to wear the throwback basics.
Duff wore the trending pants of the season: cargos. Her green bottoms from R13 have a wide-leg silhouette and two roomy pockets on the sides, giving them a slightly more fashion-forward feel. They're made from a durable yet breathable cotton fabric that makes them ideal for year-round wear, including warm California weather.
She balanced out the baggier bottoms with a form-fitting black bandeau top, a genius layering piece that's right in line with the micro trends we've been seeing pop up nonstop. Duff wore the Y2K-esque tube top on its own, but for when it's not quite arm-exposing weather yet, simply throw a jacket over it and you're good to go.
Duff rounded out the Y2K-inspired look with white sneakers, black sunglasses, and large hoop earrings — simple, sleek, and so stylish. And since we saw Hilary Duff wearing cargo pants and a bandeau top, we bought cargo pants and a bandeau top.
Scoop up similar pieces to recreate Duff's Y2K outfit below.
Get the Look:
Buy It! BP. Blessed Ribbed Bandeau Bra, $12; nordstrom.com
Buy It! SheIn Solid Knit Strapless Bandeau Tube Top, $14.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Romwe Sleeveless Bandeau Tube Top, $16.50; amazon.com
Buy It! BDG Harriet Bandeau Top, $20; nordstrom.com
Buy It! BP. High Waist Straight Leg Cargo Jeans, $55; nordstrom.com
Buy It! BlankNYC Stretch Cotton Twill Cargo Pants, $98; nordstrom.com
- Hurry! J.Crew's Flash Sale on Spring and Summer Styles Ends Today
- Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
- Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code