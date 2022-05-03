Credit: Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID
Hilary Duff's Simple and Comfy Outfit Has Y2K Written All Over It

It’s a no-brainer for summer
By Eva Thomas May 03, 2022 12:00 AM
Photo Credit: Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

There are few things we love more than a simple outfit, and Hilary Duff just served up a version that turns back the clock by two decades.

The actress, photographed getting gas in Sherman Oaks, California on April 28, made a mundane errand look incredibly stylish — in fact, her low-key look could've been plucked straight from a Y2K fashion spread. It included two simple pieces that you might have in your closet already, and if you don't, scoop them up ASAP and start exploring the multitude of ways to wear the throwback basics

Duff wore the trending pants of the season: cargos. Her green bottoms from R13 have a wide-leg silhouette and two roomy pockets on the sides, giving them a slightly more fashion-forward feel. They're made from a durable yet breathable cotton fabric that makes them ideal for year-round wear, including warm California weather.

She balanced out the baggier bottoms with a form-fitting black bandeau top, a genius layering piece that's right in line with the micro trends we've been seeing pop up nonstop. Duff wore the Y2K-esque tube top on its own, but for when it's not quite arm-exposing weather yet, simply throw a jacket over it and you're good to go. 

Duff rounded out the Y2K-inspired look with white sneakers, black sunglasses, and large hoop earrings — simple, sleek, and so stylish. And since we saw Hilary Duff wearing cargo pants and a bandeau top, we bought cargo pants and a bandeau top

Scoop up similar pieces to recreate Duff's Y2K outfit below. 

