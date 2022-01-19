Hilary Duff Just Wore a Dress with the Statement-Making Detail Kate Middleton Has Been Wearing for Years
Hilary Duff has been one of our resident style icons for years. From her skinny jeans and clogs to her cozy airport ensemble, no matter what she wears, we immediately want it. If you feel the same way, get ready for yet another legen…wait for it…dary look you'll want to copy.
The first two episodes of How I Met Your Father — the highly anticipated Hulu spinoff series of How I Met Your Mother — premiered earlier this week. As part of the press circuit, Duff appeared on Good Morning America to promote the show. Though she did her early morning interview from home, the multihyphenate made sure to get dressed up for the occasion.
Duff opted for a black and white gingham print dress from Alessandra Rich with tights and a pair of patent leather Mary Jane platform heels. We love that her dress of choice has so many playful details, like pretty puff-sleeves along with velvet buttons and bows, but it's the lace-trimmed collar that really caught our attention.
The soft, curved corners are shaped to fit and enhance the neckline, exuding preppiness with a touch of femininity. Kate Middleton has been a fan of this simple statement-making detail for years, often channeling her late mother-in-law Princess Diana who famously loved wearing bold collars. Given that it's got the stamp of approval from both a future queen and Hollywood royalty, a Peter Pan collar dress is now a wardrobe must-have in our books.
At $1,400, the HIMYF star's exact gingham dress is a bit expensive. Luckily, there are plenty of ways you can replicate her look for a more affordable price. This plaid shift dress from Amazon is less than $30 and this charming button-down dress from Levi's is on sale at Nordstrom for under $55. Also, peep this nearly perfect dupe that's selling out quickly. If you're digging the gingham print but not the collar, we found a similar puff-sleeve dress that's just as fun as Duff's number.
Shop similar Peter Pan collared dresses to emulate Hilary Duff's latest legendary look below.
Get the Look:
Buy It! River Island Peter Pan Collar Long-Sleeve Gingham Dress, $72 (orig. $95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Levi's Mira Plaid Peter Pan Collar Long-Sleeve Shirtdress, $53.70 (orig. $89.50); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Allegra K Contrast Peter Pan Collar Long-Sleeve Shift Plaid Dress, $28.99–$32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Maje Lace Collar Mini Dress, $249 (orig. $415); saksfifthavenue.com
Buy It! Miss Selfridge Petite Soft Gingham Check Dress, $56; asos.com
Buy It! Aphratti Short-Sleeve Casual Peter Pan Collar Fit-and-Flare Dress, $24.64 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Draper James Lee Ann Dress in Gingham, $98; draperjames.com
