Hilary Duff Wore the Jeans TikTok Said Were Over with This Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved Shoe Trend
Hilary Duff isn't one to go with what the crowd deems "cool" — and that's one of the reasons we like her. In fact, an outfit she wore for her debut appearance on The Bachelor (yes, Duff will take part in tonight's show!), is about as controversial as it gets. At least through the lense of TikTok.
Duff wore a low-key look to help this season's bachelor, Clayton Echard, on his first group date of the season. Who else is rooting for Hilary tonight? We are! The How I Met Your Father actress opted for a cream-colored Nanushka tank top with fun fringe detailing, but it was the bottom portion of her look that had our full attention.
That's because she's wearing dark-blue skinny jeans, the denim silhouette TikTok slammed millennials for wearing last February. Wide-leg jeans or flares might be more on-trend for the Gen Z'ers, but as Duff proves, skinnies can definitely still look stylish, especially when paired with the right shoes.
Sneakers always go well with skinny jeans, as do boots, but Duff went with a bolder option and styled her blues with her Veronica Beard Dacey Clogs, which you can still shop at Nordstrom. Clogs are one controversial footwear pick we see celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker wear nonstop. Reese Witherspoon also recently jumped on the clog train, reaching for her Swedish Hasbeens, and Jennifer Garner, master gardener and chef, is also a fan of the comfy, practical shoe style (though she doesn't just wear them for gardening). Clearly, there's something special about these shoes.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Veronica Beard Dacey Clog, $400; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Cordani Zorba Clog, $119–$197.95; nordstrom.com and amazon.com
Buy It! Vince Camuto Rimindel Platform Mule, $69 (orig. $109.95–$111; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Swedish Hasbeens Husband Clog, $260; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Mother The Stunner High Waist Fray Ankle Skinny Jeans, $136.80 (orig. $228); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Madewell 10-Inch High Rise Skinny Jeans, $128; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Good American Extreme V High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans, $99; nordstrom.com
