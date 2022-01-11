Hilary Duff Wore the Jeans TikTok Said Were Over with This Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved Shoe Trend

Sneakers always go well with skinny jeans, as do boots, but Duff went with a bolder option and styled her blues with her Veronica Beard Dacey Clogs, which you can still shop at Nordstrom. Clogs are one controversial footwear pick we see celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker wear nonstop. Reese Witherspoon also recently jumped on the clog train, reaching for her Swedish Hasbeens, and Jennifer Garner, master gardener and chef, is also a fan of the comfy, practical shoe style (though she doesn't just wear them for gardening). Clearly, there's something special about these shoes.