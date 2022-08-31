Hillary Clinton Makes a Rare Red Carpet Appearance — in Flats! — at Venice Film Festival

Hillary Clinton is living la dolce vita in style.

The former secretary of state, 74, dressed for success while attending the world premiere of White Noise Wednesday at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The politician chose an outfit that fit the late-summer vibes of the event, in an airy baby blue caftan and a pair of comfy-but-cool flats — a marked departure from her usual power pantsuit. Her white shoes, pointed and textured, were a modern take on a classic ballet flat, featuring a short square heel and pointed toe. The beaded neckline of the flowy dress and some silver bangles elevated her look to red-carpet-ready.

Hillary has been spending more time in the entertainment industry of late, ahead of the premiere of her documentary series Gutsy. She and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, host and executive produce the 8-episode series that centers around tales of bold, brave women.

RELATED VIDEO: Hillary & Chelsea Clinton on Their New Series 'Gutsy'

In an exclusive preview, PEOPLE has learned that one of the episodes features Hillary — a practicing lawyer and law firm partner before she was first lady — going head to head with law student Kim Kardashian in a contest of legal knowledge.

"I think Kim has an unfair advantage," Hillary hedged in the episode previewed exclusively to PEOPLE.

Chelsea, acting as quizmaster, allowed: "Kim has studied more recently than you."

After a round of questions on the use of deadly force, the difference between extortion and robbery, and when a claim of self-defense is permissible, Kim soundly beat Hillary, 11-4.

"Oh, it was heartbreaking!" Hillary told PEOPLE in the interview.

The series also features Hillary canoeing with a reformed white supremacist, Chelsea trying (in vain) to learn to surf, and the two of them putting paint brush to canvas with Megan Thee Stallion beside her backyard pool.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Hillary has said that while she hopes Democrats win the next presidential election, she will not be in the running for the office.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the former secretary of state said it's "out of the question" that she would run for the presidency in 2024, adding that she anticipates throwing her support behind President Joe Biden.

"First of all, I expect Biden to run," she told the outlet. "He certainly intends to run. It would be very disruptive to challenge that."

Gutsy premieres Sept. 9 on Apple TV+.