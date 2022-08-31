Hillary Clinton Makes a Rare Red Carpet Appearance — in Flats! — at Venice Film Festival

The former first lady chose a fashion-forward, but comfy, look for her walk on the red carpet

By
Published on August 31, 2022 04:25 PM
79th Venice International Film Festival
Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Hillary Clinton is living la dolce vita in style.

The former secretary of state, 74, dressed for success while attending the world premiere of White Noise Wednesday at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The politician chose an outfit that fit the late-summer vibes of the event, in an airy baby blue caftan and a pair of comfy-but-cool flats — a marked departure from her usual power pantsuit. Her white shoes, pointed and textured, were a modern take on a classic ballet flat, featuring a short square heel and pointed toe. The beaded neckline of the flowy dress and some silver bangles elevated her look to red-carpet-ready.

Hillary has been spending more time in the entertainment industry of late, ahead of the premiere of her documentary series Gutsy. She and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, host and executive produce the 8-episode series that centers around tales of bold, brave women.

RELATED VIDEO: Hillary & Chelsea Clinton on Their New Series 'Gutsy'

In an exclusive preview, PEOPLE has learned that one of the episodes features Hillary — a practicing lawyer and law firm partner before she was first lady — going head to head with law student Kim Kardashian in a contest of legal knowledge.

"I think Kim has an unfair advantage," Hillary hedged in the episode previewed exclusively to PEOPLE.

Chelsea, acting as quizmaster, allowed: "Kim has studied more recently than you."

After a round of questions on the use of deadly force, the difference between extortion and robbery, and when a claim of self-defense is permissible, Kim soundly beat Hillary, 11-4.

"Oh, it was heartbreaking!" Hillary told PEOPLE in the interview.

The series also features Hillary canoeing with a reformed white supremacist, Chelsea trying (in vain) to learn to surf, and the two of them putting paint brush to canvas with Megan Thee Stallion beside her backyard pool.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Hillary has said that while she hopes Democrats win the next presidential election, she will not be in the running for the office.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the former secretary of state said it's "out of the question" that she would run for the presidency in 2024, adding that she anticipates throwing her support behind President Joe Biden.

"First of all, I expect Biden to run," she told the outlet. "He certainly intends to run. It would be very disruptive to challenge that."

Gutsy premieres Sept. 9 on Apple TV+.

Related Articles
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Gutsy credit Heidi Gutman/Apple
See Hillary Clinton Lose a Legal Knowledge Quiz to Kim Kardashian: 'It Was Heartbreaking'
Chelsea Clinton, Ye
Chelsea Clinton Says She Deleted Kanye West's Music from Her Workout Playlist: 'I've Had to Let Go'
Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks at the "Hillary" press conference during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 25, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images); Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Hillary Clinton's New 'Gutsy' Series Has an Episode on Hate. We Asked: Does She 'Hate' Donald Trump?
Naomi Biden and fiancé Peter Neal at the Paramount White House Correspondents' Dinner after party at the French Ambassador's residence, in Washington, D.C., on April 30, 2022
Who Is Naomi Biden's Fiancé? All About Peter Neal
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Giorgio Armani's Most Iconic Fashion Designs Through the Years
Kim Kardashian Hillary Clinton Chelsea Clinton
Kim Kardashian Visits L.A. Coffee Shop with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton
Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World Dominion"
Stars Hit the 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Premiere, Plus Tracee Ellis Ross, Anne Hathaway and More
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Bring 'Elvis' to London, Plus the 'Real Housewives' , Selena Gomez and More
Olivia Rodrigo and Jennifer Lopez MTV Movie and TV Awards, Backstage and Audience
Jennifer Lopez Hangs with Olivia Rodrigo at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Plus Cardi B, Jack Black and More
Chris Evans is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Chris Evans Steps Out in L.A., Plus Melissa McCarthy, Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson and More
Olivia Rodrigo and Jennifer Lopez MTV Movie and TV Awards, Backstage and Audience
Jennifer Lopez Hangs with Olivia Rodrigo at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Plus Cardi B, Jack Black and More
Michael B Jordan
Michael B. Jordan Heads to the Set of 'Creed III' in L.A., Plus Jon Hamm, Mandy Moore and More
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III attend The Silver Ball: The Moth's 25th Anniversary Gala honoring David Byrne
Katie Holmes & Bobby Wooten III Make Their Red Carpet Debut, Plus the 'Top Gun: Maverick' Cast and More
Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Hit the Red Carpet in Sydney, Plus John Legend, Sam Heughan and More
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm and Girlfriend Anna Osceola Hit the Red Carpet in N.Y.C., Plus Kelly Clarkson and More
Monica Lewinsky, Hillary Clinton
Monica Lewinsky Voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election