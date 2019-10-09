Hilarie Burton Shares How Her Carol Hannah Wedding Dress Was Made in Mesmerizing Fast Motion Video

Image zoom Hilarie Burton and Carol Hannah hilarie burton/Instagram

For a bride who never wanted a white, strapless gown, Hilarie Burton ended up being ecstatic wearing exactly that for her recent nuptials with Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the One Tree Hill star shared several fast motion videos of the team at Carol Hannah making her dress to fit her perfectly. She also praised the designer for making wedding dress shopping a much more enjoyable task than she had ever anticipated.

“I never wanted a wedding dress,” Burton wrote in the lengthy caption, explaining that she had always thought, “I don’t want a white dress and I absolutely don’t want a strapless dress!”

But that attitude changed when she met Hannah.

“I’d come across her designs on one of those massive bridal sites, while I juggled my kids this summer. As I consulted with our outstanding stylist and all-around genius advisor @jeanneyangstyle, I kept using Carol’s designs as points of reference. ‘Architectural. Asymmetrical. Not too girly.'”

“Then one day the lightbulb went off and Jeanne just called Carol directly,” the actress continued.

Burton said that she was “nervous” initially to go into the Carol Hannah salon. “I’d tried wedding dresses on once before and it was a miserable experience. Pretentious. Pompous,” she said. “But not this time.”

“Carol and her whole team knew what I wanted without me even having to say it. She led me to this dress right away and from the moment I tried it in it was a no brainer,” Burton continued.

The star ended up wearing the designer’s Casein dress for her private wedding to the Walking Dead star and captured the hours of time the bridal team took to create her perfect custom gown in the fast motion videos.

“I had been wrong. I did want a white strapless dress. I wanted THIS one,” Buron wrote. “I cannot thank that group of women enough for holding my hand and bearing with me. The craftsmanship was only trumped by the kindness. My last fitting was two days before the wedding. Jeanne and I met at their studio and that was the giddy moment where all the wedding festivities kicked off.”

Image zoom Hilarie Burton hilarie burton/Instagram

Burton finished up her caption by thanking Hannah and stylist Jeanne Yang, saying, “You heard exactly what I was saying, even if I didn’t have the right words.”

“So grateful for this new family heirloom,” she concluded.

Hannah shared a beautiful black-and-white shot of the happy couple on her Instagram Story, writing, “Congrats to these sweet people on celebrating 10 years of love and life!”

Image zoom Hilarie Burton hilarie burton/Instagram

Image zoom Hilarie Burton hilarie burton/Instagram

Burton and Morgan — who share 9-year-old son Gus and 19-month daughter George — tied the knot on Saturday in New York.

In another Instagram post, shared on Monday, Burton addressed the rumors that she and Morgan had already gotten married years ago.

“We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community,” Burton said of their relationship. “For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before.”

Image zoom Hilarie Burton hilarie burton/Instagram

“All untrue,” she said. “But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything.”

“Here’s the God’s honest fact: From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan, he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides – celebrating all that has been – was bliss. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed.”

Burton added: “So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan.”