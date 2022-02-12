Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off New Short Hairstyle: 'Finished the Chop'

"I am sexy, I'm fearless, I'm divine. I'm unbeatable, I'm creative … I am feminine, I am masculine," Hilaria Baldwin wrote to herself on Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin is showing off her short and chic haircut.

On Friday, the 38-year-old wife of actor Alec Baldwin posted a video offering fans a glimpse of her new look.

During the video, Baldwin appears to be wearing a sexy black bra as she swirls around for fans to take in the entire hairdo.

"Finished the chop ✂️ @jaredmriccardi … ladies get your mantra on: "I am sexy, I'm fearless, I'm divine. I'm unbeatable, I'm creative … I am feminine, I am masculine … Hear no evil, speak no evil. I am not the one to cross," she began her caption.

"They can talk that s— about you. Long as you know that it's false. I am earthly, I am heaven. I am what I like to be. When I ask for what I want, somehow it finds me. Somehow it finds me. I am anything I want"💕 Love you all," Hilaria continued.

On Friday, Hilaria also posted a photo to her Instagram Story of her getting the haircut by stylist Jared Mathias Riccardi. She captioned the post, "Always trust @jaredmriccardi process."

Hilaria then shared another post on her Instagram Story of her and Riccardi together with the caption, "There he is @jaredmriccardi."

Last month, Hilaria celebrated her 38th birthday with her children and husband Alec.