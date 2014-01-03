See the new mom's chic new haircut for 2014!

Hilaria Baldwin Gets New Bangs to Celebrate the New Year With Her New Baby

Jerritt Clark/Filmmagic; Inset Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin

Hillary Clinton isn’t the only famous person to brave the new year with bangs. Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria also kicked things off with some fresh fringe. Is it too early to declare 2014 “the year of the bang?”

The new mom traded in her signature long hairstyle for a blunt cut with bangs. And it looks like her stylist Takashi Matono had some fun with a flat iron, as Baldwin sported pin-straight strands, a departure from her natural wavy body.

“New Year, new baby, new hairdo @takashimatono,” she captioned the below photo on Instagram.