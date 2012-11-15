Hike Up Your Hemline: Team Zoe Picks Five Fab Minis for Fall

Courtesy The ZOE Report

Since we love all things fashion and beauty, we want to bring you even more cool seasonal style! So we’ve partnered with the pros at The ZOE Report, a daily newsletter created by Rachel Zoe, to talk clothing, makeup, accessories and more. Here are the finds they’re feeling this month:

We can’t possibly skirt the issue: the market has spoken and miniskirts are in! Doing what we do best, we compiled five standout styles for you to ponder. From jacquard and tweed to leather and sequin, contemplate adding one or more of these thigh-bearing numbers to your closet, and you’ll shut it down from now ’til the New Year. Concerned about your gams getting cold? Just add a pair of cozy opaque tights to the equation and you’ll be good to go!

Clockwise from top left: J.Crew “Postage Stamp” tweed Mini ($98); Elin King for Marciano “Masha” leather skirt ($398); BB Dakota patterned sweater skirt ($68); AllSaints sequin “Ariel” skirt ($250); Zara Jacquard mini skirt ($89.90).

Tell us: Are you excited that miniskirts are back?

