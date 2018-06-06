Hi Sugarplum! Blogger Launched the Cutest Collection at Nordstrom - and Everything is Under $100!

If you’re a fan of bright colors, cute silhouettes and all things comfy then you’re going to love the newest collection to hit Nordstrom. Lifestyle and fashion blogger Cassie Freeman of Hi Sugarplum! has teamed up with L.A.-based brand Gibson on a totally cute and affordable collection that’s inspired by her favorite season (and ours): summer!

Full of bold colors, quirky prints and easy, breezy separates, this collection is perfect for totally low-effort style this summer. And with prices ranging from $39 to $69, it’s bound to become your new guilt-free go-to. Some of our favorites include the hot pink ruffle dress that’s perfect for work and play, the trendy and fun striped skirt and super soft joggers that we never want to take off.

Scroll down to shop these plus more of our favorite under-$100 pieces from the new Gibson x Hi Sugarplum! collab, available now at Nordstrom stores and Nordstrom.com.

Buy It! Gibson x Hi Sugarplum! Navio Pleat Skirt, $59; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Gibson x Hi Sugarplum! Bonita Ruffled Tank, $39; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Gibson x Hi Sugarplum! Kamari Gingham Top, $49; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Gibson x Hi Sugarplum! Monterosso Camisole, $49; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Gibson x Hi Sugarplum! Hanalei Soft Jogger Pants, $48; nordstrom.com

