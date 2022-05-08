WATCH: PEOPLE Helps Store Owner Reimagine Her Beloved Local Shop in Home Town Kickstart Sneak Peek

In this inside look at Sunday's episode of HGTV's Home Town Kickstart, PEOPLE Style and Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal helps a local entrepreneur promote her business in new ways

Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE has a very special Mother's Day episode airing tonight featuring PEOPLE's very own Style and Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal.

Sunday's episode, titled "Upstate Update in Cornwall," features Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (of HGTV's The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project) bringing their creativity to Cornwall, New York — a picturesque town few know about — to help boost its overall appeal for locals and tourists.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

They head to Main Street to help Karen revamp her beloved boutique, the shop in the area that all locals go to when looking for gifts to celebrate big life moments, from births to weddings.

Lavinthal joins Karen to discuss ways to make the shop — which is getting a full renovation — a real "community gathering spot."

"We want to give people a reason to come to the store and stay in the store, and come back time and time again," Lavinthal shares with the audience on tonight's episode.

"I think people want to hang out here, and I think you should really lean into the idea," she adds.

The new HGTV series, which debuted April 24, joins Ben and Erin Napier as they spread their Home Town magic across the country with help from their fellow HGTV stars — and PEOPLE!

The married designer and woodworker are taking all that they've learned from revitalizing their native Laurel, Mississippi, over the years, as well as the small community of Wetumpka, Alabama, which they gave a major overhaul on last year's Home Town Takeover, and applying it to six more American towns in need of a boost.