Celebrities Can't Stop Carrying These Backpacks — and They're Up to 45% Off for Prime Day

Snag these celeb-loved carryalls for much less

By Rebecca Carhart
July 15, 2019 01:52 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; SplashNews.com

While celebrities always tote ultra-luxe designer clutches and handbags as they walk down the red carpet, they tend to reach for much more down-to-earth carryalls in their downtime. In fact, tons of your favorite stars, including Kate Mara, Margot Robbie, and Suki Waterhouse, seem to favor the same laid-back backpacks from clothing and accessory brand, Herschel Supply Co

It’s easy to see why these stylish ladies  are fans of the cute carryalls. Along with providing more storage room than your average purse, the beloved bags are also much more polished looking than your average backpack — meaning you can carry them practically anywhere. Plus, their padded straps make them super comfortable to wear all day long and their zipper and magnetic closures will keep all your belongings safe and sound. 

The best part? You can currently shop some of the most popular backpacks from the celeb-approved brand for up to 45 percent off for Amazon Prime Day. Just make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member so you can score the amazing markdowns, and if you’re not, don’t fret — you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to shop the sales now.

The deals are only good for 48 hours (or while supplies last), so if you want to score these cool carryalls at a steep discount, you’ll have to act fast! To help you find the best options on sale for Prime Day 2019, we’ve rounded up 7 of our favorite discounted backpacks from the brand. Scroll through to shop all our top picks before they’re gone.

Amazon

Buy It! Herschel Supply Co. Little America Backpack, $76.14 (was $99.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Herschel Supply Co. Classic X-Large Backpack, $39.99 (was $54.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Herschel Supply Co. America Backpack, $82.32 (was $99.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Youth XL Backpack, $48.25 (was $51.75); amazon.com

Buy It! Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Youth XL Backpack, $36.40 (was 56.91); amazon.com

Buy It! Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack, $59 (was $74.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Backpack, $48.20 (was $59.99); amazon.com

Advertisement

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.