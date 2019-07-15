Image zoom Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; SplashNews.com

While celebrities always tote ultra-luxe designer clutches and handbags as they walk down the red carpet, they tend to reach for much more down-to-earth carryalls in their downtime. In fact, tons of your favorite stars, including Kate Mara, Margot Robbie, and Suki Waterhouse, seem to favor the same laid-back backpacks from clothing and accessory brand, Herschel Supply Co.

It’s easy to see why these stylish ladies are fans of the cute carryalls. Along with providing more storage room than your average purse, the beloved bags are also much more polished looking than your average backpack — meaning you can carry them practically anywhere. Plus, their padded straps make them super comfortable to wear all day long and their zipper and magnetic closures will keep all your belongings safe and sound.

The best part? You can currently shop some of the most popular backpacks from the celeb-approved brand for up to 45 percent off for Amazon Prime Day. Just make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member so you can score the amazing markdowns, and if you’re not, don’t fret — you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to shop the sales now.

The deals are only good for 48 hours (or while supplies last), so if you want to score these cool carryalls at a steep discount, you’ll have to act fast! To help you find the best options on sale for Prime Day 2019, we’ve rounded up 7 of our favorite discounted backpacks from the brand. Scroll through to shop all our top picks before they’re gone.

