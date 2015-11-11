Kate Hudson just brought a whole new meaning to hump day. The star celebrated on Instagram Wednesday with a cheeky bikini photo, just in case you needed a refresher on how toned her body is.

Image zoom



Courtesy Kate Hudson

Hudson, 36, posted the above snap of herself “watering” the lawn, along with the caption: “Morning kids! I’ll be right in to make pancakes after I water this lawn! ? #HumpDay #LetsGetPastThisHumpShallWe #MorningSunshines ☀️” (What, you don’t start your day the same way?)

The actress and Fabletics activewear founder basically #TrainsLikeanAngel all the time, mixing up her workout routine to keep things fun.

“I’ve been switching up from the softer stuff, like Pilates and yoga, to more aggressive activities like TRX and boxing. I really enjoy sweating it out, and it helps me clear my mind,” she told Shape earlier this year. “It’s not just about trying to look good physically, it’s important to get oxygen to my brain and feel like my blood is really circulating. I love skiing, walking, hiking and especially riding my bike. It makes me feel like a kid again!”

But her favorite way to sweat it out? On the dance floor. “Dance is one of my favorite ways to express myself. But the very discipline of it – continuously pushing to be better — is what I love about it.”

She also follows the “everything in moderation” diet mantra. “I hate the idea [of dieting],” she shared. “It puts so much pressure on people to lose weight quickly. Getting healthy is not a two-week process, it’s a change of life-style.”