This Blackpink-Backed Beauty Brand Is Having a Rare Sale for Prime Day
Amazon is giving Blackpink fans the rare chance to save on a popular beauty brand loved by one of its members.
Earlier this year, Blackpink's Jennie Kim was named as the new face of Hera, a Seoul-based beauty company. Making its stateside debut in March, Hera is now available to U.S. shoppers exclusively through Amazon - and in even better news, it's on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day: Until June 26, you can save on select Hera item. Some of its high-end beauty products are up to 35 percent off, and with savings that good, deciding on what to purchase might prove a little difficult.
Blinks and Hera newbies could start with some of Kim's favorite products, like the Rouge Holic Lipstick, which promises an impressive eight-hour weartime. Available in 20 shades, Rouge Holic was included in Hera's Amazon debut, along with the Matte Lip Tint.
Buy It! Rouge Holic Lipstick, $31.49 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com
Packaged inside a "super classy" tube, the Rouge Holic Lipstick has a creamy formula, customers report. "It feels like you are bathing your lips in luxury… a great way to spoil your lips," one wrote. As for the Matte Lip Tint, another person declared it an "all-time favorite," as the product left their lips looking and feeling slick.
Along with savings on select lip products, Hera's new matte longwear foundation is on sale. Another of Kim's favorite Hera items, the matte foundation is oil-free and should last through an entire day.
The special Prime Day pricing goes until June 22 at 11:59 pm PT. You will need an Amazon Prime membership to enjoy some Hera discounts and all of the other Prime Day savings, but you can sign up for a 30 day free trial.
To sport your own Blackpink-approved beauty for less, check out more of what's included in this rare Hera sale on Amazon below.
Buy It! Matte Lip Tint, $25.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Sensual Spicy Nude Matte, $27.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Sensual Spicy Nude Gloss, $25.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals: