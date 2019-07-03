Her Heart Will Go On! Céline Dion Sports Lookalike Version of Iconic Titanic Necklace in Paris

Image zoom Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Céline Dion sent fans of the movie Titanic into a frenzy after being spotted wearing a costume replica of the iconic necklace used in the 1997 blockbuster film.

The 51-year-old singer was caught on camera Wednesday donning a necklace that looked like a Heart of the Ocean replica during Paris Fashion Week. The necklace had previously made an appearance beforehand on the runway at a Vetements show last month.

RELATED: Céline Dion & James Corden Recreate Titanic in Las Vegas’ Bellagio Fountains for Carpool Karaoke

Dion provided the signature song “My Heart Will Go On” to the film’s soundtrack, which sold 18 million copies worldwide and earned her a handful number one spots on the Billboard charts.

The necklace played a pivotal role in the film, and was worn by Kate Winslet’s character Rose DeWitt Bukater who tossed the iconic piece of jewelry into the sea following the sinking of the luxury liner. The film was based off of the story of the Titanic, which sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in 1912 after striking an iceberg.

RELATED: Céline Dion Is the New Face of L’Oréal at 51 — and She’s Shutting Down Body-Shamers

She had previously worn a 171-carat Heart of the Ocean replica at the 1998 Oscars, where she performed the song, and has proudly donned Titanic-related attire over the years.

Image zoom Evan Agostini/Getty

In 2016, Dion sported an oversize Jack and Rose Vetements hoodie, which came with a nearly $900 price tag.

The Canadian-born singer just recently ended a nearly eight year residency in Las Vegas, where she performed 427 shows from March 2011 to June 2019.