Henry Golding Taps His Skills as a Former Hairstylist to Help Wife Liv Lo with Her Blowouts

Henry Golding has no problem giving wife Liv Lo Golding a helping hand with her hair.

The Crazy Rich Asians actor, 33, got his start working in a hair salon in London before breaking into the movie business, so when his wife, 35, has trouble getting her hair to look just right, he jumps in to put his styling skills to the test.

"Once in a while, when she's struggling with a blow dry in the morning, I'll finish off the back for her," Golding said in an interview with Radio Times.

The actor showed off his blowout expertise before the red carpet premiere of Crazy Rich Asians in 2018 when he shared a behind-the-scenes photo adorably styling his mother's hair.

"Had the biggest night of my life coming up for the premier... But first, mum needed a quick blow out for the red carpet 🤓," Golding captioned the sweet photo shared on Instagram.

Lo also shared a photo of Golding styling his mom's hair, writing, "Henry's still got his hairstyling skills."

Even though Golding and Lo bond over beauty, the actor previously told PEOPLE that his wife (who's the founder of Fitsphere, an online workout studio that offers yoga classes) wishes he would spend more time hitting the gym with her.

“I think she wishes that I’ve worked out with her more,” Golding said. “And I wish that I worked out more with her because she’s an amazing yogi. So I think I will pay more attention to her nagging me about getting in shape.”