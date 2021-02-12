"Health benefits are huge," Christensen said when asked why she would take the freezing cold plunge

Helena Christensen Explains Why She Wore Nothing But a Bikini in Snowy Instagram Pics

Helena Christensen's latest Instagram post is a major three-day weekend mood.

On Thursday, the former supermodel, 52, posted two photos of herself frolicking in the snow — and baring her assets — in nothing but a purple bikini. "Ice hole search ❄️ 🕳" she captioned the post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Christensen is balancing on what appears to be a snow-covered tree branch in the first photo and squatting in an icy pond next to her dog in the second snap.

The star's famous friends and followers applauded her brave polar plunge in the comment section.

Actress Ellen Pompeo left heart emojis, while Naomi Campbell commented with two purple hearts and a rocket ship emoji.

The former Victoria's Secret model explained her reasoning for braving the elements in a response to one Instagram user who asked, "Why do you do this? Brrr."

Image zoom Credit: Helena Christensen/Instagram

"Health benefits are huge," Christensen wrote, adding, "but most of all, I friggin love it."

The star is seemingly referring to research that suggest cold water therapy can improve circulation, reduce inflation and increase energy levels.

Earlier this winter, she shared a video of herself taking a "glorious winter dip" on a snowy January day, saying the water was "cold" and "perfect."

Is this Christensen's secret to anti-aging? We're not sure. But whatever she's doing, it's working.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Victoria's Secret

The Danish beauty (who earned her Victoria's Secret Angel wings in 1996) posted the sexy campaign photos on Instagram in November with the caption, "What really happens at home these days."

"Look at you , beautiful girl," fellow '90s supermodel Paulina Porizkova wrote in the comment section. "Excuse me! 🔥❤️😍" Amber Valletta added.