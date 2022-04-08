"This edit is full of glamorous, timeless pieces such as sexy dresses and oversized blazers," supermodel Helena Christensen said of the designer's Icons collection

Helena Christensen Teams Up with Karen Millen for New '90s-Inspired Icons Collection

Helena Christensen is returning to her modeling roots.

Karen Millen has teamed up with the supermodel and photographer for the British retailer's 1990s-inspired ICONS collection.

"I'm super duper excited to be part of @karen_millen's THE ICONS campaign inspired by my favourite era, the 90s 💘," Christensen, 53 wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of images in which she sports some of the ICONS items.

"This edit is full of glamorous, timeless pieces such as sexy dresses and oversized blazers," she added.

The capsule collection, which dropped this week, features a host of vibrant and colorful designs with prices ranging from $100 to $1,204.

The fashion brand also celebrated the launch on Instagram, writing that Christensen embodies "the decade's daring silhouettes, beauty, confidence and influence."

The caption added, "@helenachristensen has left an untouchable legacy synonymous with '90s fashion, one which constantly reappears and remains relevant today. Celebrating the era in the utmost style, THE ICONS offers a forward thinking take on nostalgia."

In a separate post, the Millen account wrote, "Polished but still powerful, these pieces stay true to Karen Millen's heritage with clean designs, well-constructed tailoring and high-quality fabrics, complimented by sharp corsetry, bold hues and studded embellishments."

In one of the photos, Christensen sported a black leather moto jacket with a solid red stripe on the arms. The outerwear was paired with a black bralettes and black jeans. Christensen can also be seen in a fun and flirty sleeveless red dress with a fringe skirt in a short video clip.