The 51-year-old supermodel first walked the Victoria's Secret catwalk in 1996

Helena Christensen Fronts Victoria's Secret Campaign 24 Years After Her Runway Debut for the Brand

Victoria’s Secret veteran Helena Christensen hasn't missed a beat.

More than two decades after making her runway debut for the brand, the 51-year-old Danish supermodel appears in Victoria's Secret's 2020 holiday campaign alongside current stars including Chanel Iman, Candice Swanepoel and Jasmine Tookes. The new spot centers around “positivity, collaboration and the importance of celebrating individuality," according to a press release, and features a mix of animal prints, cozy textures and lace details.

Christensen (who earned her Victoria's Secret Angel wings in 1996) posted the sexy campaign photos (photographed by artist Cass Bird) on Instagram earlier this week with the caption, “What really happens at home these days.”

In one snap, the Victoria's Secret Angel alum looks ready for the holidays in a silky red robe ($79.50; victoriassecret.com) and matching lingerie. She also poses in a lace one-piece ($49.50; victoriassecret.com) and a fuzzy leopard-print robe ($35; victoriassecret.com).

“Look at you , beautiful girl,” fellow 90s supermodel Paulina Porizkova wrote in the comment section. “Excuse me! 🔥❤️😍” Amber Valletta added.

While Kate Bosworth joked, “Haha at YOUR home .... I’m in sweatpants like 🤓”

And this is not the first time the Danish beauty has flaunted her impressive figure on social media — at the beginning of quarantine, Christensen shared a series of photos taken at her home in the Catskills to raise awareness for her fashion brand Stærk & Christensen's initiative to help those struggling during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the post, Christensen appears in different swimsuit styles from her brand’s resort collection, including the “Knot Body” in both red and purple, as well as the low-cut “Wave Body” in black. The photo shoot also included a cheeky back shot of Christensen posing on a stone wall.