Helena Christensen Shares Rare Selfie with 21-Year-Old Son Mingus: 'Bring Your Kid to Work Day'

Helena Christensen is making work a family affair!

On Friday, the 52-year-old supermodel shared a sweet selfie with her son Mingus Lucien, 21, joking in the caption on her Instagram, "Not sure i can call it bring your kid to work day anymore ..."

In the photo, the two strike a pose next to photographer Cass Bird.

Christensen — who shares Mingus with ex Norman Reedus — wears what appears to be a silk pajama top, while her son smiles in a knitted sweater.

Reedus, 52, showed some love to the pair in the comments section by writing, "❤️."

Meanwhile, other followers such as Padma Lakshmi could not help but rave about the "beautiful" mother-and-son duo.

"Wow how beautiful is he? And you of course, always," the Top Chef host commented.

It's not often that Christensen posts pictures of her son on social media, though she does sometimes does share glimpses into their family life with fans.

In January, Christensen shared a rare family photo of herself and Mingus out on a boat, captioning the shot, "If I'm around my kid and dogs (and water) I'm the happiest I can possibly be ♥️."

When a follower commented, "You must not have teens 😂," the mother-of-one replied, "just past it 🙏."

Mingus celebrated his 21st birthday in October. At the time, both Christensen and Reedus, who split in 2003 after a long-term relationship, rang in the milestone with tributes to the young man on their Instagram accounts.

"21 years with this awesome person whom I love more than anything ♥️ I am constantly inspired by your interesting, clever, cool, kind mind and graceful way of being," Christensen captioned a slideshow of Mingus throughout the years. "It makes my heart swell with gratefulness you being chosen as my son and me as your mom in this life."

"Happiest 21st birthday Mingus ♥️🎁♥️ Can't wait to share a bottle of sake with you later 🤪," she added.

As for Reedus, who is now dating Diane Kruger and shares a 2-year-old daughter with the actress, he posted several throwback photos of Mingus.