Helena Christensen Poses in the Woods Wearing Sexy One-Pieces from Her Swimsuit Line

Helena Christensen is showing off her curves for a good cause.

The supermodel, 51, flaunted her figure in a series of new photos taken at her home in the Catskills to raise awareness for her fashion brand Stærk & Christensen‘s new initiative to help those struggling during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement on its website, the brand wrote, “Through May 1st, 30% of sales on all Stærk & Christensen signature accessories will be donated to Citymeals on Wheels who are preparing 250,00 meals for homebound senior New Yorkers in response to the coronavirus outbreak.”

In the post, Christensen appears in different swimsuit styles from her brand’s resort collection, including the “Knot Body” in both red and purple, as well as the low-cut “Wave Body” in black. The photo shoot also included a cheeky back shot of Christensen posing on a stone wall.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel co-founded Stærk & Christensen with fashion designer Camilla Stærk (who snapped the sexy shots of the model) as a multi-dimensional studio that tackles fashion, as well as architecture, film and photography. The friends have been self-quarantining together since March amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Two weeks ago, Christensen opened up about her longtime friendship with Stærk and self-isolating together, in a caption on an Instagram post.

“The 20-year friendship between Camilla and I began as a creative collaboration that slowly unfolded into a mutually respectful friendship ♥️ Being creative feels as natural to us as breathing. We don’t think about it, we just do it. I’m so grateful we are isolating together with another precious friend, nature 🌳 Here I am playing dress up in the garden in our new collection photographed by Camilla.”

When she’s not working on her brand, the supermodel has also been busy doing her own glam (she shared a selfie on Instagram after she cut her own hair) and enjoying nature walks with her 20-year-old son Mingus, whom she shares with her ex, actor Norman Reedus.

