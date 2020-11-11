Helena Christensen Teams with Designer Friend Anine Bing on Holiday Line: 'We Instantly Hit It Off'

Helena Christensen is teaming up with a friend and fellow Dane this holiday season.

The supermodel, 51, collaborated with Los Angeles based fashion brand Anine Bing on a 10-piece, limited-edition capsule collection of elevated basics (like a strapless bodysuit and a graphic t-shirt) and chic day-to-night pieces (like a satin jumpsuit and an emerald green clutch). So whether you’re baking Christmas cookies at home or getting glam for a socially-distanced holiday party, the Anine Bing x Helena Christensen line has plenty of festive options to choose from.

The first launch from the collection, inspired by Christensen’s 90s off-duty style, is available now at Anine Bing stores and online at aninebing.com with prices ranging from $99-$399 and a second drop coming later this month.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Christensen and Bing reveal that the collaboration stems from a blossoming friendship — after meeting in New York City last year, the Dutch model and designer realized they had much more in common than just a background in fashion.

“We met in her store just around the corner from my apartment in New York and instantly hit it off. We both have a strong affinity for our Danish roots, fashion, art and photography so it felt like a really natural meeting of minds,” Christensen tells PEOPLE. While Bing (who launched her luxury label in 2012) says the supermodel “totally embodies” the era that most inspires her designs.

“The 90's defined cool for me. The fashion during that time was so understated, yet edgy and elevated,” Bing shares. “I've always drawn to that decade for inspiration when I'm designing and concepting a collection. Helena totally embodies that era.”

For Bing, the entire Anine Bing x Helena Christensen collection is special because of how "timeless" it is (even though it's a holiday line, she says all 10 styles can be worn seasonally). She says her must-have festive pieces are the Claudia Blazer paired with the James Trouser, while her favorite casual piece is The Faye Bodysuit because it's perfect under denim.

Christensen agrees, adding that the high-waisted jeans and simple black bodysuit are "always a winning combination; either with sneakers and a hoodie or pumps and a red lip."

Below, the Dutch duo share more on fashion, friendship and life in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What does self-care look like to you these days?

Christensen: It is more or less always been the same for me. I like feeling strong, so I train intensely when I’m in New York. If I’m upstate I’m outside most of the day, swimming in rivers or hiking; picking flowers are planting herbs. When I’m in Denmark I swim in the ocean up north or in the harbour in the city. I love going into streams and scrubbing myself down, I always bring coffee grounds with me when I go to the river or ocean so I can scrub myself down and rinse it off right away. My homes are very much a part of how I take care of myself as I turn them into very cozy little nests that almost feel like they’re embracing you.

Bing: Self-care is a spectrum. Some weeks I get to take a bath, put on a face mask, sip tea, and read for a few hours. Other weeks it's simply getting up early to do my makeup. I like to find little moments to focus on myself, even if it's only a few minutes a day.

What’s your quarantine uniform?

Christensen: A ton of sweatpants and sweatshirts, sweaters, wooly socks, and a wonderful pair of fluffy koala slippers that my friend Laura Brown gave to all her girlfriends! The thing is though, because I did so many fashion shoots during quarantine I still got to dress up and do my hair and make-up as well. So there were moments of glamour in between all the soft, fluffy, comfortable outfits!

Bing: I'm a big believer in uniform dressing! But my uniform hasn't changed much since quarantine. I still love putting on my favorite denim, with a crisp white t-shirt, blazer and boots.

Who has been your "photographer" to collaborate with on your outdoor shoots during quarantine? (We know your son Mingus Lucien Reedus gets behind the lens sometimes!)

Christensen: I was in quarantine with a couple of close friends, my son and his girlfriend. They both go to film school and also needed to hand in a lot of creative projects, so we all basically worked together on getting our shoots and films done. It was really quite amazing the way it all unfolded; doing photoshoots during the day – being each other‘s models and photographers and then shooting movies from early evening and into the night. We had all sorts of different creative ideas and inspired each other.

How has fashion made you feel better during this time of quarantine?

Bing: During the first few weeks of quarantine, like most people, I was wearing a lot of sweats and t-shirts. After a while it started to get to me, and I didn't really feel like myself. There is no better feeling than waking up and feeling confident when you put on your power pieces. Now I cherish waking up and getting ready for my day.

Who do you keep in touch with most out of your fellow supermodel crew?