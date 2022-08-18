Helena Christensen Debuts Major Hair Transformation: 'It Felt Good'

Helena Christensen has a whole new summery look.

The model debuted a huge hair change on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that she'd cut off several inches of her locks.

In a carousel of photos, Christensen showed off a before photo with her hair down her back, an in-process photo with her niece Sarah-Sofie Sonne, and two after shots with a voluminous, curly lob.

"It felt good 🥵✂️🤪" Christensen, 53, wrote in her caption of her huge hair change, also tagging Sonne in all the photos.

The in-process photo showed Sonne holding the scissors over Christensen's hair, demonstrating the huge cut she was about to embark on. In an Instagram Story that has since expired, Christensen also recorded the whole cut in action — shot in hyperspeed with Sonne zipping around her to carefully cut her hair.

HELENA CHRISTENSEN/INSTAGRAM

Christensen kept her haircut simple, doing it at home by the water while in a floral one-piece bathing suit. Sonne still did her due diligence, though, covering Christensen with a cape and properly measuring the hair before making any chops!

Under the Danish summer sun, a shorter 'do is just what Christensen needs to keep cool. She showed off her new look — an effortlessly tousled long bob with her previously straight-edge bangs swept to the side — in two gorgeous selfies.

While the first selfie was fresh-faced and natural, she added a pop of color with a red lip in the second.

Christensen's comments section overflowed with compliments on her new look, including several from from fellow models. Linda Evangelista wrote, "♥️♥️ Love it! ♥️♥️" Christy Turlington also chimed in, simply writing, "Love," and Julia Stegner wrote, "Gorgeous ❤️" One comment kindly gushed that Christensen looks beautiful no matter what length her hair is.

HELENA CHRISTENSEN/INSTAGRAM

After launching her career as a supermodel in the 1990s, Christensen modeled for everyone from Chanel to Versace, Off-White to Prada. She's shared the runway with names like Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford, but perhaps one of her most special modeling moments came when she and her son, Mingus, did a joint campaign with Victoria's Secret for Mother's Day in 2021.

Mingus, 22, whom Christensen shares with ex Norman Reedus, has followed in his mother's footsteps in becoming a model as well, including in this sweet campaign with the lingerie brand.

"What surprised you most about being a mom?" Mingus asked his mom in the brand's moving video last year.

"I wouldn't say surprised but overall what a crazy beautiful journey it's been and how much you've taught me compared to what I feel I've taught you," Christensen said. "It's the best thing ever. So much work. So much beautiful work."