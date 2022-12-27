Helena Christensen Celebrates 54th Birthday in a Chic Black Swimsuit: 'Another Dip Around the Sun'

Helena Christensen celebrated her 54th birthday in style!

On Sunday, the supermodel shared clips of herself having fun in the water to mark the milestone, which also happened to take place on Christmas Day.

One video documented Christensen taking off her beautiful pink gown as she revealed a chic black swimsuit while standing next to a river. Another features a clip of her climbing down the steps onto the water before indulging in a swim.

"Merry birthday to me 🎂 another dip around the sun 🌊💝," the former Victoria's Secret Angel wrote in the Instagram caption.

Her followers and supermodel friends flocked into the comment section to wish her happy birthday including Cindy Crawford, Amber Valletta and Linda Evangelista.

"Happy birthday! You look 🔥 even in the 🥶!" Crawford, 56, wrote and Valletta, 48, commented, "Merry and Happy birthday to you gorgeous and most sweet soul! I love you❤️❤️❤️.

Meanwhile, Evangelista, 57 simply added, "♥️♥️♥️ Happy Birthday!"

While gearing up for the holiday season this year, Christensen also reunited with her supermodel friends Crawford and Christy Turlington earlier this month, sharing photos of the gathering on Instagram.

"No better way to kickstart that festive mood," she wrote in the caption.

"Love these girls so much," Christensen added on her Instagram Story with another photo from the festive gathering, in which they appeared to be in party mode.

"Such a fun night!" Crawford wrote in the comments section. "Love you ladies, long time," Turlington, 53, added.

Christensen has recently been busy, starring in a campaign for British retailer Karen Millen's 1990s-inspired ICONS collection, as well as joining Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and Valletta on the runway for Off-White's Paris Fashion Week show in February, following the death of designer Virgil Abloh at age 41 last November.

The Danish model has also been a supporter of her son Mingus Lucien Reedus, 23, whom she shares with ex Norman Reedus, as he's followed in his mother's modeling footsteps. In October, they appeared together in a suit campaign for Berlin-based fashion brand Marcell Von Berlin.