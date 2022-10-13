Helena Christensen and her son Mingus Lucien Reedus work the cameras once again.

The pair collaborated with Berlin-based fashion brand Marcell Von Berlin for a powerhouse campaign celebrating its Suits Collection, a line of tailored and colorful pieces for men and women.

In a press release shared by the label, MVB founder and creative director Marcell Pustul shared that the '90s supermodel, 53, "caught the eye of the brand and became the perfect face and inspiration for the campaign."

"Everything she has accomplished in front of and behind the camera makes her a true icon," said Pustal, who recognized the parallels between Christensen's independent and elegant attitude and the Suits Collection.

As for Mingus, whom Christensen shares with her ex Norman Reedus, the designer was inspired by the 23 year old's "young, dynamic & ambitious" personality.

In having the Denmark-native and her son on board, Marcell Von Berlin hopes to reach global influence and a new generation.

Agata Serge

Photographed by Agata Serge in New York, the campaign captures the mother and son in bold, fashion-forward looks including a twinning moment à la their matching teal suits and the über chic outfit pictured above.

"I really enjoyed working with Marcell and his brand, he is professional and very dedicated to his work and it shows in his wonderful designs," shared Christensen in a release. "It was very special for me to shoot this campaign alongside my son. We had a really fun day and the pictures." she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Agata Serge R: Caption . PHOTO: Agata Serge

Christensen and Mingus previously partnered up with Victoria's Secret for its Mother's Day campaign celebrating the strengths of moms through all stages of parenthood.

In the emotional black-and-white video campaign, which also featured fellow models Grace Elizabeth and Sabrina Karlsson, Mingus asked his mom and UNHCR Global Goodwill Ambassador about what surprised her most about being a parent.

"I wouldn't say surprised but overall what a crazy beautiful journey it's been and how much you've taught me compared to what I feel I've taught you. It's the best thing ever. So much work. So much beautiful work," Christensen shared.