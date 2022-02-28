The Only Thing Better Than Helen Mirren's SAG Awards Acceptance Speech Was Her Pink Headband
Last night, countless stars stepped out in Santa Monica for the 2022 SAG Awards, and the red carpet fashion did not disappoint. Lady Gaga channeled old Hollywood glam, Selena Gomez brought the drama with giant puff sleeves, and Cate Blanchett turned heads in a plunging neckline. And not only did the night's highest honoree, Helen Mirren, have one of the most memorable speeches, but she also showcased an iconic look of her own.
Mirren accepted the coveted SAG Life Achievement Award, joining the likes of Betty White, Julie Andrews, and Katharine Hepburn, to name just a few legendary leading ladies who have previously taken the award home. While Mirren's speech was both sincere and funny (as we would expect), we can't stop thinking about her outfit — specifically, her thick pink headband, which she wore on top of a loose low bun.
This is far from the first time Mirren has worn the preppy accessory; in fact, the actress often opts for headbands on red carpets and while attending fashion week events. But the baby pink color of her SAG Awards accessory — which matched her elegant long sleeve gown — really caught our eye. The soft shade complemented the esteemed actress's natural gray hair, and it just might serve as our spring style inspiration.
Although we probably won't pair it with an evening gown as Mirren did, we're looking for a wide headband in baby pink to incorporate into our own wardrobe. Instead, we'll wear the Blair Waldorf staple with sundresses and even T-shirts to give a simple look some extra flair. We found this super similar thick headband from Free People, this hotter pink faux leather pick on Nordstrom, and multiple dupes for just $8 on Amazon.
Like Mirren herself, headbands are timeless. Snag the SAG Award winner's red carpet look for yourself and start channeling spring energy now. Shop five wide pink headbands below.
Buy It! Motique Hot Pink Leather Like Headband, $7.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Motique Soft Textured Cotton Knot Headband, $7.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Tasha Solid Faux Leather Headband, $15 (orig. $20); nordstrom.com
Buy It! J.Crew Satin Large Knot Headband in Brilliant Coral, $22.50 (orig. $29.50); jcrew.com
Buy It! Free People Amanda Puffy Velvet Headband, $28; freepeople.com
