Helen Mirren Posts Powerful Makeup-Free Photo: 'In Return for This Pic, Please Donate!'

Dame Helen Mirren is truly the queen of our hearts.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a bare-faced selfie on Instagram to encourage her followers to donate to a coronavirus relief fund.

She wrote, “In return for this pic of me literally first thing in the morning, please donate to the intensive care support.” She included a link to the donation page for The Intensive Care Society, a British charity that is supporting medical professionals on the frontlines, as well as the families of patients that have died.

The Hobbs & Shaw actress spoke with PEOPLE earlier this month about her laid back approach to her Instagram, which she refers to as her “late-a-gram.” She said, “I refuse to feel pressure. There can be pressure, but I refuse to accept pressure to do it. I do it in my own time, in my own way.”

Mirren’s casual approach to social media has offered fans a window into Mirren’s world, specifically, as of late, her poetic side. While self-isolating in Lake Tahoe with her husband, the London native has shared two short videos ruminating on the current social distancing rules in the form of poetry.

In one video, which she captions, “sonnet for isolation,” Mirren recites Shakespeare’s famous Sonnet 18. In another post dedicated to “our governments and leaders, the good the bad and the ugly,” she reads John Donne’s Meditation 17. The piece is famous for its opening line, “No man is an island.”

Many followers praised the videos, one commenting, “How I adore your constant wisdom and artistry. Thank you for this post.”

While she may be doing things in her own fashion, Mirren’s way of navigating social media seems to be paying off. “That’s the sort of wonderful thing about social media, is it’s potentially extremely creative. I think people have only really started scratching the surface of that.”