All About Helen Mirren's Ethereal Hair and Makeup for Her PEOPLE Beautiful Issue Cover Shoot
For Dame Helen Mirren's Beautiful Issue cover shoot, it wasn't hard for hairstylist Richard Collins and makeup artist Jo Strettell to land on a hair and makeup look, especially with so much inspiration from the "epic" wardrobe, Strettell says.
There were "beautiful gowns, layers of tulle, layers of different weight fabrics, a range of pretty petal colors and general fantasticalness," adds Mirren's makeup pro of five years. Together the glam gurus created romantic hair and a makeup look to match. Below, they explain their process that day.
The Makeup
Strettell started the L'Oréal Paris spokesperson's look with a light application of foundation using L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation ($16). Strettell calls the formula a "secret weapon — it's really hydrating and it doesn't sit in fine lines or wrinkles." Her number one tip: less is more.
Next she used L'Oréal Paris Pocket Palette Eye Shadow in Avenue Des Roses ($10) and L'Oréal Paris Le Liner Signature in Taupe Grey Tweed ($12) to give the eye a "petal" shade that was blended into a soft smoke-y look. This technique, Strettell says, "keept [the eye area] light and glowing." After applying a few coats of mascara with L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Lash Magnifying Mascara ($12), Strettell completed the look with a rosy cheek and a lip stain.
"I just adjusted the petal color on the eye lids and the lip stain shade for each outfit," Strettell explains.
The Hair
Collins, who has worked with Mirren for seven years, loves collaborating on looks.
"She's open to me just having fun — she's is never afraid to try something different," the pro says.
Mirren "wanted her hair back" and these looks called for a low, loose updo, Collins says. The stylist likes to create a solid foundation for a look since the hairstyle will be adjusted throughout the day, so he blow dries hair with a protecting leave-in spray [try L'Oréal Paris Dream Lengths Heat Slayer ($7)]. Collins kept a teasing comb and L'Oréal Paris Elnett Hairspray ($15) on hand while adjusting the look between takes.
"I just had fun with it," Collins says.
The duo's favorite thing about working with Mirren? The energy she brings to set.
"Helen is a delight to work with," Strettell says. "Sometimes she has a clear idea of how she wants to look and other days she asks me what I would like to do, either way she trusts me."
Adds Collins, "I think she has a fantastic work ethic. So when she does something, she's going to give it a hundred percent. All the photo shoots that I've done with her, it's been that way. Once she gets the dress on, she really gets into it."
RELATED PHOTOS: Helen Mirren's Extraordinary Life and Career in Photos
The day was a perfect mix of gorgeous lighting, swoon-worthy clothes, and a squad that was in-sync.
Says Strettell, "When it's a great team it all effortlessly comes together and this is how it rolled that day."
