So, Helen Mirren Is Making These Supremely Comfy Sneakers Sell Like Hotcakes
Cariuma is the shoe brand on everyone's lips. The sustainable sneakers that are just as easy on your feet as they are on the earth are so popular, they regularly rack up thousands-long waitlists after selling out at record speeds. Celebrities and models have also repeatedly worn Cariumas, further adding to the buzz, but one particular star sighting has just taken the brand to an entirely new level of major.
We can officially add Dame Helen Mirren to the list of celebs who have hopped aboard the Cariuma sneaker train — we know, we gasped when we saw it, too. And before you even ask, yes, the Mirren effect is very much a thing, considering the green OCA Lows she wore while arriving in Cannes back in July are now on pre-order until October for the majority of sizes.
Don't fret though: The Mirren-approved OCA Low, one of Cariuma's first (and perhaps most coveted) styles, is still available in a range of gorgeous colors, like a pretty pink, a poppy yellow, and a fiery red that would certainly earn Mirren's approval as well.
Buy It! Cariuma OCA Low Rose Red Sneaker, $79; cariuma.com
Mirren wore her Cariumas for an hours-long plane ride to France back in July, and you already know what that means, right? Only the comfiest of shoes make it on our feet while we travel, and that's exactly what Cariuma's OCA Low are: comfy.
The popular OCA style, which once had an 8,000-person waitlist, is made from a durable organic cotton-canvas upper and has a thick rubber outsole that offers great traction come rain, sleet, or snow. Inside, the sneaker has a vegan insole made from cork, bio memory foam, and organic mamona oil that provides arch support and ample cushioning for all-day comfort.
There's a reason the sneaker has earned more than 5,600 five-star ratings (and the approval of Mirren, no less). It's a great shoe made even better by its eco-friendly and fashion-forward design.
"I've tossed the heels. This 63-year-old woman is going for comfort and style, both of which define Cariuma," wrote one reviewer. "Find the color that expresses you and walk. You'll be glad you did."
Another shopper praised the sneaker's orthopedic-like comfort without its orthopedic-like look. "They're getting more comfortable the more I wear them. My back/legs just don't hurt anymore, and they're absolutely the super supportive shoes that don't look like your grandma's orthopedics."
If you're sick and tired of your basic ol' sneakers, take note from Dame Helen Mirren and try out a pair from Cariuma. Look how happy she looks in hers!
Buy It! Cariuma OCA Low Yellow Canvas Sneaker, $79; cariuma.com
Buy It! Cariuma Ibi Slip-on in Black, $98; cariuma.com
Buy It! Cariuma Ibi in Green Knit, $98; cariuma.com
- So, Helen Mirren Is Making These Supremely Comfy Sneakers Sell Like Hotcakes
- Chewy's Labor Day Sale Has Hundreds of Items for Up to 63% Off — Here Are the 12 Best Deals for Dogs and Cats
- The Luxe Face Mask Jennifer Aniston Made Famous Is 50% Off on Amazon
- These Non-Toxic Reusable Containers Are Perfect for School Lunches, and They Just Launched in Kids' Sizes