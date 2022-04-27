Hot Dame! Helen Mirren's Most Iconic Fashion and Beauty Moments

Mirren surprised everyone at the 2013 BAFTA Awards with her bold pink hair, a look she said was inspired by a contestant on America's Next Top Model.

"I'd been watching America's Top Model which I'm obsessed by . . . this girl had her pink hair and I noticed because it came out really quickly so there she is with really pink hair and then five days later it's all gone so I thought that would be cool, I might have a go at that," she told BBC at the time.