Helen Mirren on Choosing to Let Her Hair Go Gray: 'I Did It Because I'm Lazy!'

2020 has been the year of going gray.

Fans went wild when Jane Fonda stepped out at the Oscars with her hair completely naturally gray and Sharon Osbourne followed suit shortly after. But there’s one star who’s been embracing the natural hair color movement for years and loving it: Helen Mirren.

“I did it because I’m lazy. Honestly, I’m so lazy about my hair!” Mirren, 74, tells PEOPLE at the launch of L’Oréal Paris’ new Age Perfect Makeup collection. “It’s a lot of work and as wonderful as many hairdressers are, I don’t want to sit in a salon for hours. I just can’t be bothered with that.”

Mirren says that embracing her natural hair color has allowed her to have fun experimenting with fun temporary wash-out hues too, like when she went pink at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

“I was watching an episode of America’s Next Top Model and there was this little English girl on it. She had bright pink hair and she looked so great. Normally, she had sort of whitey-blonde [hair], like me,” Mirren says.

“She went pink one week and then the next week she wasn’t pink and the next week she was pink again,” she says. “So I realized it was something you could come and go with really easily. So I thought, ‘Well, I’ll do pink for the night.'”

“And of course, you’ve got these great dyes now. You can wash them in, wash them out. So the great thing about this color is it’s a great base for going pink or green or blue,” Mirren adds.

While the star has been embracing her God-given hair color for quite some time, she loves that other women are beginning to do the same.

“I think women were just so terrified of having white or gray hair because it immediately put them into a different category,” Mirren says. “And of course, you are in that age group. I’m sorry, but you are! So, why not just embrace it, go a long with it and welcome it? Make it a positive thing as opposed to a negative thing.”

As for older men who are starting to go gray, Mirren does have a PSA: “All men, stop dying your hair! It looks so awful.”

She jokingly added: “It really doesn’t make you younger. Embrace the gray or the white or whatever it is.”